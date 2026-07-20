Omicron RF.5 variant detected in Andhra Pradesh: what experts say about its risk

According to PTI, the Omicron RF.5 variant has been detected in four COVID-19-positive samples from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh following genome sequencing at a virology laboratory in Pune. In an official press release, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said, “Genome sequencing at a virology laboratory in Pune has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 variant in four COVID-19 positive samples from Kadapa district.”

Following the findings, the minister reviewed the state’s COVID-19 situation with senior health officials. The report also noted that 16 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh so far, with 12 recorded up to July 16. The state has said its hospitals are prepared, with special wards, beds, testing kits and other infrastructure being readied for COVID-19 detection and treatment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The detection of a new SARS-CoV-2 sub-lineage often raises questions about whether it behaves differently from earlier variants and whether it poses an increased health risk. While the virus continues to evolve, not every newly identified variant results in more severe illness or a major change in public health recommendations.

As such, PTI, in its report, mentioned, “Director of Medical Education Vishnuvardhan said the RF.5 variant was being monitored as part of routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also tracking the strain, which has been reported in higher numbers in Singapore and some countries in Southeast Asia. Citing scientific evidence currently available, he said there is no indication that RF.5 is more dangerous than other Omicron variants, and there is no need for the public to panic while only vigilance is required.”

Understanding the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “RF.5 is one of several recently identified recombinant Omicron strains being tracked through global genomic surveillance. From a public health perspective, its significance lies in its ability to accumulate genetic changes that may help the virus bypass some antibody responses generated through prior infection or vaccination. However, immune evasion should not be confused with complete immune escape. The broader immune response, particularly T-cell-mediated protection, continues to play an important role in limiting severe outcomes. At present, RF.5 appears to be another evolutionary step within the Omicron family rather than a fundamentally different variant.”

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds that RF.5 is a recombinant Omicron sub-lineage, which means it has emerged through the genetic mixing of two related SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Such recombination events are a natural part of viral evolution and are monitored closely because they can sometimes alter transmission dynamics. “Current genomic analyses suggest that RF.5 carries mutations associated with improved immune escape compared to earlier variants, allowing it to infect individuals who have prior immunity from vaccination or previous infection. However, there is no clear evidence so far that it possesses a substantial transmission advantage over the dominant Omicron descendants already circulating globally.”

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What current evidence say about RF.5 severity

“The clinical picture associated with RF.5 remains broadly consistent with what healthcare professionals have observed during recent Omicron waves,” says Dr Reddy, adding that symptoms are generally mild to moderate and often resemble common viral respiratory infections. What is important to understand is that population-level severity is influenced not only by the variant itself but also by existing immunity levels. In countries with substantial vaccination coverage and prior exposure to the virus, severe outcomes remain relatively uncommon.

Dr Hiremath adds that, however, older adults, individuals with diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung conditions and those with compromised immunity continue to face a higher risk of complications if infected, regardless of the specific Omicron sub-lineage involved.

Precautions and vaccine protection Dr Reddy notes that the detection of RF.5 should be viewed as a reminder to maintain preparedness rather than a cause for alarm. People with respiratory symptoms should avoid exposing vulnerable family members, ensure adequate rest and hydration, and consider testing when clinically appropriate. “Current vaccines may not completely prevent infection, but they remain a critical tool for reducing the likelihood of severe illness. Medical attention should be sought if symptoms persist beyond a few days, oxygen levels fall, dehydration develops, or if a high-risk individual experiences any significant deterioration in health status following infection,” concludes the expert. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.