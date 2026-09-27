Olive oil is good for you, but don’t overdo it: ‘With around 120 calories per tablespoon…’

How much olive oil is too much olive oil? (Image: Freepik)

Whether you are on your weight loss journey or switching to a healthier lifestyle, olive oil often tops the recommendation lists. And rightly so. It is rich in heart-friendly monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, and many assume it’s a healthier alternative to butter, ghee, and other saturated fats.

But does that mean you can use it without limits? Not really.

While olive oil has several health benefits, eating too much can add excess calories to your diet, potentially leading to weight gain and digestive problems. Let’s understand more below.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.