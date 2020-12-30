Olive oil: From its health benefits to types, all you need to know

Olive oil can be beneficial for your skin and hair. (Source: getty images)

Fitness enthusiasts may have often recommended using olive oil in place of other kinds of cooking oils, but do you know how it exactly benefits the body?

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala recently explained the health benefits of olive oil in an Instagram post.

“Olive oil is that magical, multi-purpose ingredient, which is used across lifestyle spectrums for benefits – from nutrition and health to skin and hair,” she wrote.

Yasmin mentioned the following benefits of olive oil:

* It is rich in antioxidants

* It is rich in monosaturated fats, a type of dietary healthy fat

* It has “vast reserves” of anti-inflammatory properties

* Aids in weight management

* Benefits skin and hair

She also went on to talk about the different kinds of olive oil. These are the three types of olive oil:

* Extra virgin olive oil: This is free of any defects of flavour or odour. No chemicals or extreme heat is used in the extraction process. It is known to have a superior taste and has not more than 0.8 per cent free acidity — a parameter that defines the quality of the oil. This oil is good for salads, suggested the fitness instructor.

* Virgin olive oil: The word “virgin denotes that the oil is extracted by pressing the olives; no external heat or chemicals are used and the oil is pure. It has up to two per cent free acidity. This oil is good for frying and sauteing, said Yasmin.

* Olive oil: This is made by blending refined olive oil with a virgin grade of olive oil. This oil is refined by using charcoal and other chemical and physical filters but they do not alter the glyceridic structure. This type of oil is best suited for regular cooking, advised Yasmin.

