‘Oily skin doesn’t age you’, says Micky Contractor. Expert weighs in

Veteran make-up artist Micky Contractor recently shared his thoughts on Indian skin during a podcast with Masoom Minawala.

Contractor said, “Sometimes you might feel that Indians have a very oily skin… Oily skin is good for you because it doesn’t age you… Say you are 40, you still manage to look 28. Whereas western skin will look like 40, when they are 28… I don’t meant to demean anyone.” His remarks revive a long-standing belief that oily skin may help people look younger for longer. But how much of this idea is actually backed by science?

According to Dr Veena Praveen, there is some scientific basis to the perception, but it is far from the full story. “There is some truth to the perception that oily skin can experience signs of aging a bit later in life because natural oils play an important role in preserving the skin’s barrier, protecting it from moisture loss and keeping it looking plumper,” says Dr Praveen.

“Fine lines may not appear initially due to having sufficient amounts of oil. However, just because a person has oily skin does not mean they will be free of all signs of aging,” she says.

She explains that ageing depends on several other lifestyle and environmental factors beyond oil production. “Sun exposure, stress, smoking and sleep all have an effect on skin health,” Dr Praveen adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How much oil is produced on the skin

“Genetics, ethnicity, hormones, diet and climate all affect how much oil is produced on the skin,” explains Dr Praveen. “In humid, warm climates like parts of India, sebaceous glands may be stimulated at a higher rate resulting in an oilier feel.”

Story continues below this ad

She further notes that skin structure and barrier function can vary across ethnicities, but oily skin is not exclusive to Indians, just as dry skin is not exclusive to Western populations. “Skin type is often determined by both biological factors and environmental factors working simultaneously,” she says.

While oily skin may delay visible wrinkles in some cases, it also comes with challenges like acne, clogged pores and excess shine. According to Dr Praveen, maintaining balance is key.

“Stripping all oils from the skin tends to only create more issues,” she says. “If you dry out the skin too much, you may cause a cascade of more oil production in your body to replace the lost moisture.”

ALSO READ | The future of beauty: 5 makeup trends set to dominate 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masoom Minawala Show (@themasoomminawalashow)

No harsh skincare products

Genetics, ethnicity, hormones, diet, and climate all affect how much oil is produced on the skin, explains Dr Praveen. “In humid, warm climates like parts of India, sebaceous glands may be stimulated at a higher rate, resulting in an oilier feel,” she says.

She further notes that skin structure and barrier function can vary across ethnicities, but oily skin is not exclusive to Indians, just as dry skin is not exclusive to Western populations. “Skin type is often determined by both biological factors and environmental factors working simultaneously,” she says.

Story continues below this ad

While oily skin may delay the visible signs of aging in some cases, it also comes with challenges such as acne, clogged pores, and excess shine. According to Dr Praveen, maintaining balance is key.

“Stripping all oils from the skin tends only to create more issues,” she says. “If you dry out the skin too much, you may cause a cascade of more oil production in your body to replace the lost moisture.”

No harsh skincare products

Instead of harsh skincare routines, she recommends a more balanced approach. “The daily cleansing routine should be gentle and use products that do not block the pores, moisturise the skin with a non-comedogenic formulation, apply sunscreen each day, and try to use products that have salicylic acid or niacinamide to reduce oil production,” says Dr Praveen.

She also stresses the importance of healthy habits such as proper sleep, hydration, and stress management. Another major mistake people make, she says, is constantly experimenting with trending skincare products online.

Story continues below this ad

“Along with this, it is advisable not to constantly test out new products from social media,” Dr Praveen adds.

“Social media has conditioned society to see beauty as a flawless, perfect, and singular beauty. There is an unrealistic view that all healthy skin is flawless due to the lack of visible pores or different textures, pigment, etc,” says Dr Praveen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.