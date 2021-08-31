Oil pulling: Are you doing it right as per Ayurveda?

Oil pulling or the practice of swishing a tablespoon of oil in the mouth on an empty stomach for a few minutes before spitting it out is considered one of the best practices to promote oral hygiene. Also called kavala or gundusha, this Ayurvedic practice helps improve gut flora which, in turn, helps prevent tooth cavity. This morning ritual also helps remove toxins from the mouth and strengthen the gums.

However, often it appears that people are confused about the right way to do it.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Nikhita recently posted an Instagram video detailing the common mistakes when it comes to oil pulling.

As per Dr Nikhita,

*Unlike popular perception, it is important to first brush and then use a tongue scraper. This helps remove tongue coating and oral plaque. “Order is important,” she mentioned in the video.

*Don’t squish the oil in the mouth. “Hold the oral activity tight and let this facial activity work your muscle,” she said.

*Observe: Lacrimation or when you feel that you can’t hold any longer, “it’s a sign that you are done”.

Oils that can be used to practice this Ayurveda dental regime are coconut, sunflower, sesame, palm and even olive oil.

As per the Ministry of Ayush, “Oil pulling has been used to prevent decay, oral odour, gum bleeding, dryness of throat, cracked lips and for strengthening the teeth, gums and the jaw. It is a simple daily regimen, which when done routinely, enhances the senses, brings about a feeling of freshness, and maintains clarity in the voice.”

According to Dr Nikhita, “the best-suited liquid is sesame oil”. “It helps nourish, cleanse, detoxify the oral cavity and strengthen the gum, teeth as well balance the Vata,” she expressed.

Other alternatives are ghee, honey and milk as per “prakriti or health condition”.

