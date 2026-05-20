‘Office Air’ trend explained: Why long work hours leave you tired and dull

“Office air is ruining your makeup”, “office air is making your skin dull,” “office air is making you tired.” If you are an avid social media user, you must have come across this phrase.

It is gaining traction online, describing a common belief that spending long hours indoors at work can leave people looking visibly more tired, dehydrated, dull, or less refreshed by the end of the day.

What is office air?

Dubbed “office air,” the idea resonates with many who have caught a glimpse of themselves under harsh fluorescent lights after a full workday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryukkong (@ryukkongeee)

The trend gained momentum on all social media platforms a few months ago. Several creators recorded themselves. sharing side-by-side comparisons of how they looked before heading to work versus at the end of their shift. For many, the change appeared noticeably stark. Users pointed to makeup fading by midday, hair becoming greasy or flat, skin appearing dry, and eyes looking fatigued as the hours passed.

Poor indoor air quality triggers fatigue, poor focus

Experts believe that many office workers experience headaches, fatigue, poor focus, eye irritation, and “brain fog” after spending long hours indoors, and poor indoor air quality is often a major contributing factor.

Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that most modern offices are sealed rooms, with fresh air circulation that is limited, so over time, one can get a buildup of carbon dioxide, dust, allergens, plus volatile organic compounds (VOCs) coming from furniture, cleaning products, and others.

“When carbon dioxide gets too high, particularly in packed meeting rooms, alertness can drop, and thinking skills get less sharp, so employees feel worn out and mentally sluggish,” Dr Aravinda said.

He further noted that mould and other indoor pollutants may also play a role, often going unnoticed until symptoms emerge. On poor ventilation and viral infections, Dr Aravinda highlighted that inadequate airflow significantly increases the risk of infections spreading in shared office spaces.

Story continues below this ad

“When the circulation of fresh air is limited, droplets that carry viruses and those small airborne bits released while someone coughs, sneezes, talks, or even just breathes can hang around in the air for longer periods than you’d expect,” he said.

Practical workplace changes

He explained that in busy offices, meeting rooms, and air-conditioned areas where windows remain closed, these particles can accumulate, raising the chances of infections such as influenza, the common cold, and COVID-19. He added that weak airflow can also increase indoor humidity and pollutants, which may irritate the respiratory tract and lower the body’s natural defences.

Shared spaces such as cafeterias, conference rooms, and elevators, he said, are particularly vulnerable. To address this, he stressed the importance of proper ventilation, regular HVAC maintenance, air purifiers with HEPA filters, and increased fresh outdoor air exchange to reduce airborne virus concentration.

When asked about practical workplace changes, Dr Aravinda suggested that offices can reduce health complaints by improving ventilation and maintaining cleaner indoor environments.

Story continues below this ad

Skincare expert weighs in

Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained how prolonged exposure to air-conditioned office environments can impact skin and scalp health, particularly in people spending long hours indoors.

On the effect of AC on the skin barrier, Dr Prabhu said that air conditioning can significantly reduce moisture levels in the surrounding air, which directly affects skin hydration. “When you stay for long periods in dry indoor conditions, the skin tends to lose water faster, which can lead to tightness, dryness, flaking, and irritation,” he explained.

According to him, prolonged exposure to low humidity can weaken the skin barrier, making it harder for the skin to retain moisture and defend itself against environmental irritants. Over time, this may also reduce elasticity and contribute to the early appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“Consistent exposure to dry indoor air, combined with poor hydration habits, can accelerate dehydration and make the skin look dull or prematurely aged,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Skin and its protective barrier

Addressing whether office air can trigger eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin flare-ups, Dr Prabhu noted that dry indoor air and poor ventilation can worsen inflammatory skin conditions.

“Low humidity in air-conditioned office spaces dries out the skin and weakens its protective barrier, which can trigger itching, redness, and irritation, especially in people already prone to eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin,” he said.

He also pointed out that dust, indoor pollutants, harsh cleaning chemicals, and constant temperature changes between outdoor heat and cold indoor air can make rosacea more reactive. Stress and prolonged screen time may further aggravate these conditions.

Scalp health in “office air”

Speaking about scalp health, hair dryness, and dandruff, Dr Prabhu said constant AC exposure can gradually affect both scalp and hair quality. “Air-conditioned environments tend to lower moisture in the air, which can dry out the scalp and hair strands over time,” he explained.

Story continues below this ad

This dryness may lead to itching, flaking, irritation, and worsening dandruff. Hair may also lose natural oils and hydration, resulting in roughness, frizz, split ends, and breakage. He advised maintaining hydration, using gentle shampoos, conditioning regularly, and avoiding excessive heat styling to protect scalp and hair health.

Importance of skincare

On whether lightweight moisturisers are enough for office workers, Dr Prabhu emphasised the importance of barrier-repair-focused skincare for those exposed to dry indoor air for long hours.

“Lightweight moisturisers may offer temporary hydration, but people working in low-humidity, air-conditioned environments often benefit more from products that actively support barrier repair,” he said.

He recommended ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, and fatty acids, which help restore moisture balance and strengthen the skin’s natural defence system. He added that pairing these with a gentle cleanser, regular moisturising, adequate water intake, and avoiding harsh skincare products can improve overall skin health.

Story continues below this ad

Highlighting common skincare mistakes office workers make, Dr Prabhu said many underestimate the impact of indoor environments on skin health.

“One of the biggest mistakes is skipping moisturiser, especially in air-conditioned offices where the air is drier, and the skin barrier becomes weaker,” he said.

He also identified poor hydration, neglecting sunscreen indoors, over-washing the face, using harsh cleansers, wearing heavy makeup for long hours, and ignoring sleep, nutrition, and stress management as common concerns. “A simple, gentle, barrier-supporting skincare routine along with regular hydration can go a long way in keeping skin healthier while spending long hours indoors,” he concluded.