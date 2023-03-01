Understanding oestrogen dominance, its causes, symptoms, and treatment

Oestrogen dominance is the presence of excessive oestrogen — one of the main female sex hormones — in the body. While there is no set number that determines this dominance, it usually depicts the “sum of estrogen you have compared to your other sex hormones.”

According to Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, there are two types of oestrogen dominance – “frank oestrogen dominance (your body makes too much oestrogen) and relative oestrogen dominance (you have too much oestrogen relative to progesterone),” she told indianexpress.com.

Stressing the same, Shikha Gupta, a nutritionist and dietitian wrote on Instagram, “Oestrogen is important for women to keep their bone health, reproduction, feminine features and everyday function proper,” adding that excess oestrogen can cause many side-effects.

Here are the commonly seen symptoms of excess oestrogen in women:

*PMS

*Weight gain (in hips, midsection and thighs)

*Fatigue

*Irregular menstruation

*Fibrocystic breasts

*Fibroids

*Endometriosis

*Anxiety

*Depression

*Constipation before or during periods or ovulation

*Water retention before periods or ovulation time

In men, too, oestrogen can become way too high causing issues like:

*Enlarged breasts

*Sexual dysfunction

*Sterility

Gupta mentioned the causes of oestrogen dominance. These include:

*Use of plastic: Extensive use of plastic these days, especially coming from food contact, are responsible for increased oestrogen. Avoid using plastic containers, tiffin, bottles, heating food in plastic, and cutlery. Instead, use steel, iron, copper, glass vessels and other cutlery.

*Cosmetics and perfumes: Use more organic, chemical-free and DIY cosmetics. Use essential oils, instead of perfumes and deodorant.

*Polluted water: One of the major sources of toxins is polluted water. Even though we are drinking filter water, taking a shower is also contributing a lot in increasing oestrogen as the body absorbs the chemical through the skin. Invest in a high-quality shower filter so that your body does not absorb any toxins, fluorides or any added chemicals from water.

*Constipation: Oestrogen eliminates through stools, and constipation builds up bad bacterial overgrowth that causes a rise in oestrogen re-absorption x 100 times. This can lead to other issues like autoimmune diseases, thyroid and allergy issues. Drink enough, have 7-8 soaked prunes daily, and avoid raw salad. Have enough cooked vegetables and drink lots of fluids. If chronic constipation is there, then take water enema to improve the condition.

*Oral contraceptive pills: Another problem is consuming too many OCPs. Heavy bleeding is one of the results of oestrogen dominance. Stop consuming them.

*Other factors like pesticides in foods, hormones in milk and non-veg food items.

Adding to this, Dr Varshney said, “Fat tissue (adipose tissue) secretes oestrogen. Having a high percentage of body fat can lead to high estrogen levels.”

Oestrogen dominance can be cured if you focus on these things, as per Gupta:

*Stop eating soya if you are having it in any form as it’s loaded with bad oestrogen. Most soya we get today is GMO. Also, ensure to check your protein powder or packet foods. It has cheap quality soya protein.

*Have iodine rich foods like bananas, carrots, and seafood.

*Sea kelp is a very high-quality iodine food which will drastically reduce bad oestrogen and improve the ratio of bad vs good oestrogen.

*Have more cruciferous vegetables as it has diindolylmethane, which is responsible for reducing bad oestrogen and improve good oestrogen.

*Try to improve the adrenal glands, rest well, sleep more than 8 hours a day. Don’t do vigorous exercises, just long walks. Have lots of vitamin C rich foods like amla, capsicum, guava and lemon.

*Detox the liver as it’s great to improve metabolic function. Have green vegetable juice every day.

*Avoid commercial dairy completely, it’s loaded with hormones. Look for local cow sheds and have milk from there. A2 organic milk is the best choice.

*Try to eat organic as much as possible.

Concluding, Dr Varshney said that if you experience any of symptoms, visit your gynaecologist at the earliest. “At the same time, making some lifestyle changes such as regular exercise and a healthy diet can help manage it,” she suggested.

