Keep a check on obesity risk amid pandemic; here’s how

The unprecedented restrictions due to COVID infection have led people to stay more at home in order to reduce infection spread. However, work from home routine, sedentary lifestyle, binge eating and lesser physical activity are some of the factors directly influencing obesity, said Dr Anjali Sharma, naturopath and yoga Expert, Shuddhi Naturopathy, Delhi.

“Obesity is not merely an excessive amount of fat on someone’s body, rather it is — a reflection of entire lifestyle pattern — certain health conditions and the diseases the person gets prone to. Basically, excessive fat in the body increases the level of cholesterol which affects the blood supply to the heart and may result in heart diseases,” she explained.

The same excessive weight puts extra pressure on blood vessels which may lead to BP problems, diabetes, and stroke which also causes dysfunction of other organs which may lead to hyperthyroidism, hormonal imbalance, liver issues, back pain, joint pains, etc.

Here’s what you need to know about controlling obesity amid pandemic.

Pandemic stress and overeating

Binge eating is associated with a high level of stress which directly results in obesity. Considering people are living indoors with a raging economic crisis, family issues, uncertain future, the stress of losing jobs, fear of instability among other pressures, overeating tends to become an issue with many.

This may cause hypertension, diabetes, and may also impact your mental health. Opt for healthier alternatives which are homemade and can satiate you for longer.

Food habits to be changed

Before getting into the idea of “fat cutting”, one must understand that fat is majorly needed for brain development especially in children. It also plays a key role in muscle building, joint movements, and many other functions. It is important to understand good fat and bad fat. A better way to deal with food intake is to take a balanced diet which has high nutritive value, high fibre, good fat and a lot of liquids.

Physical activities

Include as much physical activity in your routine. Surya namaskar, yoga asana, pranayama, stationary cycling and stationary jogging are options that you can easily do at home.

Health check-ups

It is important to take a blood test every six months and do whole body check-ups every year. This will largely help in keeping a check on any risk factors such as rising cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, liver toxicity among others.

