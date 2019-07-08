Obesity causes more instances of cancer than smoking

For the longest time, smoking has been held as the primary cause of cancer. Now, according to a report in BBC, obesity can cause more instances of cancer than smoking. The Cancer Research UK has stated that chances of obesity causing liver, kidney, bowel, ovarian and liver cancers are more than smoking. Millions are apparently at risk owing to their weight.

While many have accused the charity of fat shaming, health experts have agreed that obesity has been on the rise while the rates of smoking have been decreasing.

Fat cells trigger the growth of extra hormones and also causes cells in the body to divide faster. This, in turn, increases the chance of manufacturing cancerous cells in the body.

Linda Bauld, professor at the Cancer Research UK’s prevention expert, opines that the government should be more proactive in dealing with UK’s increasing obesity problem. The British Medical Association, on the other hand, believes that the government has not been much active in curbing unhealthy food and drink ads. “While we are very much aware of the health risks associated with smoking, less effort has been thrown behind tackling obesity, which is now a major cause of cancer,” it said,

“The NHS can’t win the ‘battle against the bulge’ on its own. Families, food businesses and government all need to play their part if we’re to avoid copying America’s damaging and costly example,” NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said.