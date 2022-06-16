scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Why Ayurveda suggests soaking nuts for six-eight hours before consumption

From how much to the best time, Dr Dixa Bhavsar answers some of the most commonly asked questions about nut consumption

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 6:20:44 pm
nutsShould you snack on nuts? (Source: Pexels)

Nuts are loaded with numerous health benefits and should be a part of the diet unless advised otherwise by one’s doctor. But, many people end up binging on nuts, considering their nutritional profile. But is it advisable?

Also on nuts |Nutrition alert: Should you soak nuts and dals?

“We all think snacking on nuts is healthy, right? Nuts are rich in vitamin E, calcium, selenium, copper, magnesium, and riboflavin. They are also rich in iron, potassium, zinc, and B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate. So, having them every day is absolutely healthy for us, “Dr Dixa Bhavsar wrote on Instagram.

But, “since nuts also have healthy fat, protein, and fibre, it is important to be mindful of how much one has,” the ayurvedic practitioner added.

Dr Dixa also answered some of the commonly asked questions about nuts.

How much should we eat them (quantity)?

For people with optimum digestive capacity, who exercise daily, drink enough water, and don’t have any disease, having an ounce (what fits in the palm of hand) of nuts daily is healthy.

Is binging on them healthy?

Binging on nuts can cause indigestion, heaviness of abdomen, heat issues, diarrhoea, weight gain, lack of appetite — as they are 80 per cent fat. So avoid binging, said Dr Dixa.

Also Read |Healthy munching: A new study suggests older people should have nuts, dried fruits to reduce abdominal fat

How should they be consumed?

According to Ayurveda, nuts are heavy to digest as they contain a good amount of healthy fat, protein, and fibre and also are hot in potency (ushna virya). “So whenever you eat them, make sure you’ve soaked them for six-eight hours. Soaking reduces its ushnata (heat), removes phytic acid/tannins which makes it easy for us to absorb nutrition from them. If you forget soaking them, then just dry roast them. It’s much beneficial then eating them raw,” she said.

nuts It is best to avoid nuts if you have indigestion issue (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What is the ideal time to consume them?

The best time to have them is first thing in the morning or as an mid day/evening snack (keeps cravings at bay).

Can everybody consume nuts?

People with poor gut health, digestive issues, bloating, acidity, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), severe diarrhoea, IBS, Ulcerative colitis, allergic to nuts should avoid nuts until their digestion improves, she said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
Explained: The govt jobs situationPremium
Explained: The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Britain's Royal Ascot
Royals, races and hats at Britain’s Royal Ascot
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement