Why Ayurveda suggests soaking nuts for six-eight hours before consumption

Nuts are loaded with numerous health benefits and should be a part of the diet unless advised otherwise by one’s doctor. But, many people end up binging on nuts, considering their nutritional profile. But is it advisable?

“We all think snacking on nuts is healthy, right? Nuts are rich in vitamin E, calcium, selenium, copper, magnesium, and riboflavin. They are also rich in iron, potassium, zinc, and B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate. So, having them every day is absolutely healthy for us, “Dr Dixa Bhavsar wrote on Instagram.

But, “since nuts also have healthy fat, protein, and fibre, it is important to be mindful of how much one has,” the ayurvedic practitioner added.

Dr Dixa also answered some of the commonly asked questions about nuts.

How much should we eat them (quantity)?

For people with optimum digestive capacity, who exercise daily, drink enough water, and don’t have any disease, having an ounce (what fits in the palm of hand) of nuts daily is healthy.

Is binging on them healthy?

Binging on nuts can cause indigestion, heaviness of abdomen, heat issues, diarrhoea, weight gain, lack of appetite — as they are 80 per cent fat. So avoid binging, said Dr Dixa.

How should they be consumed?

According to Ayurveda, nuts are heavy to digest as they contain a good amount of healthy fat, protein, and fibre and also are hot in potency (ushna virya). “So whenever you eat them, make sure you’ve soaked them for six-eight hours. Soaking reduces its ushnata (heat), removes phytic acid/tannins which makes it easy for us to absorb nutrition from them. If you forget soaking them, then just dry roast them. It’s much beneficial then eating them raw,” she said.

It is best to avoid nuts if you have indigestion issue (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is best to avoid nuts if you have indigestion issue (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What is the ideal time to consume them?

The best time to have them is first thing in the morning or as an mid day/evening snack (keeps cravings at bay).

Can everybody consume nuts?

People with poor gut health, digestive issues, bloating, acidity, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), severe diarrhoea, IBS, Ulcerative colitis, allergic to nuts should avoid nuts until their digestion improves, she said.

