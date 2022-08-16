Should diabetics cut down on white rice?

August 16, 2022 3:50:08 pm
Many people, for various reasons, eliminate certain foods from their diet while cutting down on some others. As such, diabetics often avoid white rice as it has a higher glycemic index and can affect the body’s blood sugar levels. But, according to experts, one must instead understand the foods on their plate and also eat in moderation for better health and nutrition.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Elucidating the same, nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi took to Instagram and said that it “all comes down to the ratio of rice to everything else on your plate“.
“The denser the fibre and protein in the pairing options, the more rice can be balanced. Understanding GI or glycemic index is a good tool for this. Fats lower the GI of the plate, but that might take you away from other fitness goals. Prioritise fibre and protein over fats for optimum results. You can also have fewer sweet milk-based desserts once in a while as they add high protein and fats to your diet,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
According to Rastogi, it’s important to understand the ratios of food on a plate before anything else. “This gets results without cutting down on any food group, even white rice. You can incorporate rice or any high-carb food like this, and it’s okay,” he further said.
Can you have white rice?
According to Rastogi, since white rice has a higher GI, it is essential to pair it with protein, fibre, fat in the right ratios that can lower the GI of the entire meal. “Anything below 55 is considered lower GI,” he added.
Here are some classic combinations that you can have according to Rastogi.
Dahi bhaat or curd rice
GI below 35 – Dahi has high amounts of fats and protein, and lowers the GI of your meals
Chhole/Dal/Rajma rice
Legumes are high in fibre and moderate in protein. Dal here doesn’t mean the high fat restaurant versions like Dal Makhani – they are low in GI but are not a viable option as a daily meal.
GI below 35 – The average GI of daal is 17.
Pulao with vegetables and paneer
Vegetables add fibre and micronutrients to a meal, and paneer is dense in protein and fats
GI below 40 – “This is an estimate as GI can’t be calculated properly for such little amounts of carbs,” he said.
Fish rice
According to Rastogi, the “classic combination of fish with rice works”. “Fish provides protein and fats to lower the GI of the plate,” he said.
He also added that having curd or specific vegetables in diet to control diabetes also finds its logical relatability in having foods with lower GI. “Instead of adding everything you read about, your meal itself can be tweaked to manage blood glucose as well as diabetes-related issues,” he suggested.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: ‘We’ll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap’
Congress slams ‘unprecedented’ release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, reminds PM of ‘Raj Dharma’
Tech glitches in CUET not a setback, won’t rush the merger with JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
Ola Electric car: A look at top EV cars in India, and what the competition looks like
New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November
Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar
Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20
Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas
Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems handed over to the Army
Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain
Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!