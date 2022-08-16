scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Should diabetics cut down on white rice?

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi said, "it's important to understand the ratios of food on a plate".

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 3:50:08 pm
white riceFind out here if white rice is good for you as a diabetic (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people, for various reasons, eliminate certain foods from their diet while cutting down on some others. As such, diabetics often avoid white rice as it has a higher glycemic index and can affect the body’s blood sugar levels. But, according to experts, one must instead understand the foods on their plate and also eat in moderation for better health and nutrition.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Elucidating the same, nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi took to Instagram and said that it “all comes down to the ratio of rice to everything else on your plate“.

“The denser the fibre and protein in the pairing options, the more rice can be balanced. Understanding GI or glycemic index is a good tool for this. Fats lower the GI of the plate, but that might take you away from other fitness goals. Prioritise fibre and protein over fats for optimum results. You can also have fewer sweet milk-based desserts once in a while as they add high protein and fats to your diet,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhuvan Rastogi (@bhuvan_rastogi)

 

According to Rastogi, it’s important to understand the ratios of food on a plate before anything else. “This gets results without cutting down on any food group, even white rice. You can incorporate rice or any high-carb food like this, and it’s okay,” he further said.

Can you have white rice?

According to Rastogi, since white rice has a higher GI, it is essential to pair it with protein, fibre, fat in the right ratios that can lower the GI of the entire meal. “Anything below 55 is considered lower GI,” he added.

Also Read |Guide to eat right: 5 delicious, healthy white rice alternatives for Indians

Here are some classic combinations that you can have according to Rastogi.

Dahi bhaat or curd rice

Advertisement

GI below 35 – Dahi has high amounts of fats and protein, and lowers the GI of your meals

Chhole/Dal/Rajma rice

Legumes are high in fibre and moderate in protein. Dal here doesn’t mean the high fat restaurant versions like Dal Makhani – they are low in GI but are not a viable option as a daily meal.

GI below 35 – The average GI of daal is 17.

rice dal, lockdown meal Have rice and dal for lunch which is a good combination of nutrients. (Source: Getty Images)

Pulao with vegetables and paneer

Advertisement

Vegetables add fibre and micronutrients to a meal, and paneer is dense in protein and fats

GI below 40 – “This is an estimate as GI can’t be calculated properly for such little amounts of carbs,” he said.

Also Read |Things to keep in mind if you have just been diagnosed with type-2 diabetes

Fish rice

According to Rastogi, the “classic combination of fish with rice works”. “Fish provides protein and fats to lower the GI of the plate,” he said.

He also added that having curd or specific vegetables in diet to control diabetes also finds its logical relatability in having foods with lower GI. “Instead of adding everything you read about, your meal itself can be tweaked to manage blood glucose as well as diabetes-related issues,” he suggested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:50:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Tributes pour in for BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniv...
Tributes pour in for BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniv...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement