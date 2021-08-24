scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Do you feel drowsy after eating rice? This is why

Avoid the mid-day slump with these basic hacks by nutritionist Pooja Makhija

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
August 24, 2021
Does rice make you feel drowsy?

Rice is a powerhouse of energy and a staple food for several people across the world which is eaten for breakfast, lunch and also dinner. However, some experience drowsiness after eating rice. Why does that happen?

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in an Instagram video, explained how the body’s digestion process works when it comes to assimilation of carbohydrates or carbs.

“Any carbohydrate is going to have a similar effect because carbs are converted into glucose and glucose requires insulin. Now as the insulin surge increases, it prompts for the essential fatty acid — tryptophan, that causes melatonin and serotonin to increase which are the calming hormones that cause drowsiness. This is a very normal response so that the body can slow down whatever it is doing and focus on digestion,” she said.

According to Makhija, a basic understanding of theory “helps in long-term application of ‘lifestyle’-inducing habits”.

 

What can you do?

Makhija shared two simple ways to beat the afternoon slump:

*Quantity of the meal should not be very large

*Larger the meal, larger the effort. More fatigue means more drowsiness.

“Plate should have 50 per cent vegetables, 25 per cent protein, 25 percent carbs because protein also contributes to tryptophan,” she said.

