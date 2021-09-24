Lung health: Nutritionist shares warning signs you should not ignore

We often tend to ignore health issues until they become serious; and it may not be very different when it comes to lung diseases. The moderate symptoms indicating an underlying health condition pertaining to the lungs get barely noticed which, in turn, aggravate the situation severely, said nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

To avoid such a scenario, it is important to learn about the symptoms (warning signs) of lung diseases, she mentioned.

Chest pain

Unexplained chest pain that lasts for a month or more — especially if it gets worse when you breathe in or cough is a warning sign.

Chronic mucous

Mucous, also called sputum or phlegm, is produced by airways as a defence against infections or irritants. If your mucous production has lasted a month or longer, this could indicate lung disease.

Sudden weight loss

If there’s a drastic drop in your weight without any diet or workout regime to base it on, it might be a signal your body is sending to show a tumour is growing inside you, remarked Batra.

Change in breathing

If you’re facing shortness of breath or getting winded very easily, it might be a sign of lung disease. A tumour in the lung or fluid build-up from carcinoma blocks air passage, causing shortness of breath.

Persistent cough/cough with blood

A cough that you have had for eight weeks or longer accompanied by blood is considered chronic and an important early symptom that tells something is wrong with your respiratory system.

“Keep an eye out for all these signs. Do not take them lightly and it is always better to get these things checked to avoid problems in future,” she remarked.

