Winter special: Know the many health benefits having turnip or shalgam

Every season is known for its produce, especially winter. Experts also stress on consuming seasonal foods that come with some exceptional health benefits. So, this winter, make sure you have turnip or shalgam, recommended nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“One thing I love about winters is the bounty of vegetables that it offers, amongst which turnip (shalgam) certainly stands out! Milder than a beet, heartier and more versatile than a radish,” she said in an Instagram post.

She went on to list why one must incorporate turnip in their winter menu!

*Reduces cancer risk: Turnips have glucosinolates — plant-based chemicals that may help prevent all kinds of cancer, from breast to prostate.

*Lowers blood pressure: Foods containing dietary nitrates, such as turnips, may provide multiple benefits for the health of the blood vessels. These include reducing blood pressure and inhibiting the sticking together of platelets in blood.

*Protects eye health: Turnips are rich in lutein, an antioxidant. This keeps your eyes healthy and wards off problems like macular degeneration and cataracts.

*Relives intestinal problems: Turnips are high fibre foods that can help reduce the prevalence of diverticulitis flares by absorbing water in the colon and making bowel movements easier.

*Helps in weight management: Turnips contain lipids that are known to boost metabolism. They inhibit the accumulation of fat in your body, and maintain blood sugar levels as well.

