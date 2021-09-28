scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Essential supplements for women in their 30s

Eating a balanced diet is key to a healthy life. But as we get older, our body’s requirements evolve and sometimes you need extra help from supplements, said nutritionist Lovneet Batra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 9:10:17 am
A nutritionist lists supplements that women should take in their 30s.

It is important to eat a balanced diet to maintain overall well-being. But as one gets older, the body’s requirements also change which is why supplements are needed, said nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Eating a balanced diet is key to healthy living. But as we get older, our body’s requirements evolve and sometimes you need extra help from supplements,” she added.

 

Folic acid

Folic acid is an important nutrient for cellular reproduction and cell growth. Women of childbearing age, particularly those planning to get pregnant, should increase their intake of B vitamin folate. They are available over the counter for everyone in their 30s.

Iron

Another important mineral for women in their 30s is iron. Women are at great risk of developing iron deficiency, which can cause them to feel tired, and also increase the chances of infection and more.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D will help you absorb the extra calcium you’re taking. It also supports heart health and can even help in your weight loss journey. That’s a win-win.

vitamin D, Vitamin D and coronavirus, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, vitamin D benefits, vitamin D sources of food, sunlight benefits, lockdown, coronaviruys, covid-19, pandemic, Vitamin D is essential for health. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Magnesium 

This mineral is important as it helps your body make protein and bone, and keeps your blood sugar stable. Women with magnesium deficiency may experience muscle cramps, unexplained fatigue, mood disorders, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and muscle weakness.

Probiotics

These “friendly” bacteria are good for your gut. These supplements can help with digestive issues like diarrhoea or IBS and may even protect with allergies.

“One should focus on eating right and having a healthy lifestyle — that will help with your overall wellness. And also, always check with a doctor/dietitian before taking supplements,” said Batra.

