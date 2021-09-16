Chewing gum and other things you should not do on an empty stomach

It is widely believed that our first few activities in the morning help shape our entire day. Thus, it’s essential to be careful of what you eat and do after waking up. You are low on fuel in the morning due to the long gap in food intake, and doing certain things on an empty stomach may result in consequences you might regret later.

As such, there are certain things that are best avoided on an empty stomach in the morning. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who keeps sharing important health tips on her social media account, listed few such things that you shouldn’t do on an empty stomach.

Caffeine

“It may be impossible to go without that cup of joe in the morning but think twice about making it the very first thing you consume on an empty stomach. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach triggers acidity, which stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid,” Makhija explained.

Alcohol

The expert shared that alcohol travels straight to the bloodstream if consumed on an empty stomach. “Once alcohol is in the bloodstream, it’s quickly distributed throughout the entire body, causing the blood vessels to widen and result in temporary feelings of warmth, a temporary decrease in pulse rate, as well as blood pressure. It travels through the stomach, kidneys, lungs, liver, and then to the brain.”

“It doesn’t always take long for this to happen either; about 20 per cent of the alcohol a person drinks passes through the stomach and reaches the brain within a minute. Having food in the stomach decreases the rate at which alcohol travels through the bloodstream minimizing damage,” she added.

Gum

The nutritionist said, “Chewing gum on an empty stomach is never a good idea. Because chewing makes your digestive system produces more digestive acid. The acid can destroy the lining of your stomach since there is no food lining the tummy thus causing ulcers.”

Shopping

Two studies conducted by Cornell’s University research team suggest that people who go shopping on an empty stomach not only land up shopping much more than needed but also tend to purchase more high-calorie food and more junk food, she shared.

Don’t argue

She, further suggested, “The next time you’re bickering you may want to first eat something before discussing anything further. Studies find that when people are feeling angry, they are usually dealing with low blood sugar and having a snack can sometimes combat the anger.”

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Makhija said, “Ideally, take NSAIDs after eating and avoid taking them on an empty stomach. This will help minimize the risk of the medicine upsetting your stomach”

“These drugs can bother the GI tract in a number of different ways, gastritis, esophageal reflux disease, and bleeding ulcers are all problems that can develop from NSAIDs especially when taken long term and on empty stomach,” she added.

