Friday, March 11, 2022
Nutritionist recommends four simple ways to build health and boost immunity

Among other things, it is important to get adequate sleep of 7-8 hours

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 9:10:18 am
healthy living, healthy lifestyle, how to boost immunity, how to build health, health and immunity, good diet, sleep, exercising, protein supplement, indian express newsHow do you take care of your health? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Health and immunity have become the most-searched topics in the pandemic, which has upended lives in the last two years, giving a new spin to what is considered to be a healthy lifestyle. Experts say there is no better time than now to strengthen immunity.

But, what can be done to achieve good health? Many people continue to follow unhealthy lifestyles — such as waking up late, eating processed, unhealthy food, not getting enough sleep, not exercising enough, and not drinking a lot of water.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are five basic principles that one has to follow to strengthen the immune system. They are:

 

1. Get adequate sleep of 7-8 hours.
2. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.
3. Have a healthy diet which comprises fruits and vegetables.
4. Stay hydrated.
5. Make sure you have an intake of a nutritious diet that is rich in protein.

Agarwal explained in an Instagram post that it is recommended to “make protein your BFF to meet your daily requirement of at least 1 gm/kg of your ideal body weight”.

“Always try and add a protein supplement to your meal to bridge the protein gap from your diet,” she said, adding that it has “essential vitamins and minerals [that can] help in developing muscle and bone strength”.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

