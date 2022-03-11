Nutritionist recommends four simple ways to build health and boost immunity

Health and immunity have become the most-searched topics in the pandemic, which has upended lives in the last two years, giving a new spin to what is considered to be a healthy lifestyle. Experts say there is no better time than now to strengthen immunity.

But, what can be done to achieve good health? Many people continue to follow unhealthy lifestyles — such as waking up late, eating processed, unhealthy food, not getting enough sleep, not exercising enough, and not drinking a lot of water.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are five basic principles that one has to follow to strengthen the immune system. They are:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

1. Get adequate sleep of 7-8 hours.

2. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.

3. Have a healthy diet which comprises fruits and vegetables.

4. Stay hydrated.

5. Make sure you have an intake of a nutritious diet that is rich in protein.

Agarwal explained in an Instagram post that it is recommended to “make protein your BFF to meet your daily requirement of at least 1 gm/kg of your ideal body weight”.

“Always try and add a protein supplement to your meal to bridge the protein gap from your diet,” she said, adding that it has “essential vitamins and minerals [that can] help in developing muscle and bone strength”.

