scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Nutritionist recommends five winter foods for healthy weight loss

From carrots to guavas -- find out why you should consume these healthy foods

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 8:50:18 pm
healthy winter foods, healthy eating in winters, how to lose weight in winters, winter foods, winter foods for weight loss, healthy way of losing weight, indian express newsDo you include carrots in your diet? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

When the seasons change, it becomes important to take care of our health by considering both internal and external factors that affect it. In winters, we change our wardrobe so as to not feel cold and to avoid falling sick. In this sense, we think of keeping ourselves safe externally.

Nutritionist Azra Khan says it is also important to take care of our health internally by changing the diet, especially for those who want to lose weight. In an Instagram post, she lists five effective winter foods that can keep us healthy and also help in losing weight.

ALSO READ |Buttermilk rice vs curd rice: Know which is healthier

In the caption, she explains how each of these foods help; read on.

1. Carrots

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Carrots are packed with fibres, which take time to break down and digest, keeping you full for long. If you feel satiated, you will naturally binge less. Carrots are also low in calories and non-starchy in nature. You can have them as is, or add them to smoothies, salads or soups.

2. Cinnamon

This wonder spice can help you lose a pound or two. Cinnamon helps rev-up metabolism naturally. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon stimulates metabolism of the fatty visceral tissue and speeds up weight loss. It is also a stimulator of insulin, Khan writes.

ALSO READ |Can you have sour foods on your periods? Here’s what a doctor says

3. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are effective in managing blood sugar levels and boost secretion of insulin. The seeds are also helpful in boosting metabolism. Galactomannan — a water-soluble component found in it — helps curb cravings.

4. Guava

Guava is one of the winter fruits that covers about 12 per cent of your daily recommended intake of fibre. It is also effective in boosting your digestive system. A good digestion is crucial for fast metabolism, which helps in weight loss.

5. Spinach/green leafy veggies

It can speed up the weight loss process and make it easier for you to shed extra kilos. All you need to do is add just one cup of spinach to get rid of body fat. Spinach is rich in insoluble fibre which is the key element which helps in weight loss, the nutritionist explains.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Gurpurab 2021: What celebrations looked like across India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement