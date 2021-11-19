Nutritionist recommends five winter foods for healthy weight loss

When the seasons change, it becomes important to take care of our health by considering both internal and external factors that affect it. In winters, we change our wardrobe so as to not feel cold and to avoid falling sick. In this sense, we think of keeping ourselves safe externally.

Nutritionist Azra Khan says it is also important to take care of our health internally by changing the diet, especially for those who want to lose weight. In an Instagram post, she lists five effective winter foods that can keep us healthy and also help in losing weight.

In the caption, she explains how each of these foods help; read on.

1. Carrots

Carrots are packed with fibres, which take time to break down and digest, keeping you full for long. If you feel satiated, you will naturally binge less. Carrots are also low in calories and non-starchy in nature. You can have them as is, or add them to smoothies, salads or soups.

2. Cinnamon

This wonder spice can help you lose a pound or two. Cinnamon helps rev-up metabolism naturally. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon stimulates metabolism of the fatty visceral tissue and speeds up weight loss. It is also a stimulator of insulin, Khan writes.

3. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are effective in managing blood sugar levels and boost secretion of insulin. The seeds are also helpful in boosting metabolism. Galactomannan — a water-soluble component found in it — helps curb cravings.

4. Guava

Guava is one of the winter fruits that covers about 12 per cent of your daily recommended intake of fibre. It is also effective in boosting your digestive system. A good digestion is crucial for fast metabolism, which helps in weight loss.

5. Spinach/green leafy veggies

It can speed up the weight loss process and make it easier for you to shed extra kilos. All you need to do is add just one cup of spinach to get rid of body fat. Spinach is rich in insoluble fibre which is the key element which helps in weight loss, the nutritionist explains.

