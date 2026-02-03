‘No side effects’: Nutritionist says pineapple and cinnamon may help reduce period cramps naturally; we verify

According to her, these two ingredients carry bioactive compounds that may help relax uterine muscles and promote smoother cycles.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 3, 2026
Nutritionist reveals simple food pairing that may ease period cramps naturally
Many people look for gentler, side-effect-free ways to cope with period cramps, especially when monthly pain disrupts daily life.

Holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator Khushi Chhabra recently shared a natural remedy that she believes may help ease menstrual discomfort.

In her Instagram video titled “Reduce period cramps naturally, no side effects”, she highlights how everyday ingredients can help ease cramps during menstruation.

Khushi points to a simple combination that many people may already have at home: pineapple with a sprinkle of cinnamon. According to her, these two ingredients carry bioactive compounds that may help relax uterine muscles and promote smoother cycles.

“The bromelain in pineapple helps in reducing inflammation and relaxing the uterine muscle, and hence reduces cramps,” she explains. Cinnamon, she adds, “helps in improving blood flow and eases period pain because of the active component cinnamaldehyde.”

But what does current research say about bromelain’s actual effectiveness during menstruation?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Bromelain is known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties, which is why pineapple is often suggested for period relief.”

She continues, “Current research shows that bromelain can help reduce inflammation and may ease mild pain, but studies specifically on menstrual cramps are still limited. So it can support comfort for some people, but it should not be seen as a proven primary treatment.”

The expert states that eating pineapple during periods is safe for most individuals. The main precautions apply to bromelain supplements, not the fruit. People who take blood thinners, have bleeding disorders, or are allergic to pineapple should avoid bromelain supplements because they may increase bleeding risk. “Pregnant individuals should also avoid concentrated bromelain.”

How strong is the evidence supporting cinnamon as a natural remedy for menstrual cramps?

Cinnamon has gained popularity because its active compound, cinnamaldehyde, helps reduce inflammation and improve blood flow. Joshi notes, “Several good-quality studies show that cinnamon can modestly reduce menstrual pain, especially primary dysmenorrhea. While it is not as strong as standard pain medication, it may offer natural relief for some people.”

She adds that most research has used about 1 to 3 grams of cinnamon per day during the first 2 to 3 days of the cycle. This amount is generally safe when taken for short periods. The main precaution is with Cassia cinnamon, which contains coumarin, a compound that can affect the liver if consumed in large quantities daily.

“People with liver issues, those on multiple medications, or individuals with diabetes should consult a doctor before taking cinnamon in supplemental doses. Food-level use in tea, warm milk, or meals is typically safe and well-tolerated,” concludes Joshi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

