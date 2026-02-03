‘No side effects’: Nutritionist says pineapple and cinnamon may help reduce period cramps naturally; we verify

Many people look for gentler, side-effect-free ways to cope with period cramps, especially when monthly pain disrupts daily life.

Holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator Khushi Chhabra recently shared a natural remedy that she believes may help ease menstrual discomfort.

In her Instagram video titled “Reduce period cramps naturally, no side effects”, she highlights how everyday ingredients can help ease cramps during menstruation.

Khushi points to a simple combination that many people may already have at home: pineapple with a sprinkle of cinnamon. According to her, these two ingredients carry bioactive compounds that may help relax uterine muscles and promote smoother cycles.