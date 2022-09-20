These 5 habits could be ‘silently messing’ with your hormone health

Hormone health plays a huge role in maintaining overall health, and also has an impact on the body’s metabolism and how it reacts to the food you eat. Hormones are also often responsible for how you feel, and also for any changes in the menstruation cycle, sleep, weight, certain skin problems, and more. Therefore, it is important for one to make some dietary tweaks that can help optimise hormonal health. Also, there are some habits that might be creating havoc on your hormonal health.

Listing the same, certified nutritionist Neha took to Instagram to share “5 habits that are silently messing with your hormone health“. Check them out below:

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach

*Drink coffee after or with a meal. Coffee isn’t a meal. “Instead of drinking it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning, try pairing it with a balanced meal. This puts less stress on the adrenals and reduces the cortisol spike caffeine creates,” she wrote.

Not having protein in breakfast

*”Have protein with breakfast. Protein is satiating and reduces glucose spikes from happening. Remember, blood sugar balance is key for healthy hormones,” she added.

Intermittent fasting

*This is not supportive of hormone balance for women. Especially women of reproductive age. Ten-twelve hour fast overnight is sufficient, nothing more than that,” she mentioned.

Going low-carb

*”You need carbohydrates. Going low-carb is essentially starving your body of its preferred source of fuel. This can also tax the thyroid and adrenals,” she shared.

Not having enough calories

“Many women try to stick to 1,200 calories a day. You’re basically starving yourself, especially of essential nutrients. Your metabolism slows and it shuts down your reproductive system as your body doesn’t conserve energy,” she mentioned.

