Nutritionist suggests foods to help manage anxiety

Anxiety, the feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness, can manifest as sweat, and restlessness. However, if it becomes too frequent as a reaction to stress, you may want to consider making some lifestyle changes.

“Anxiety is a widespread condition, affecting millions of people globally. Symptoms vary, and some people only experience them now and then. In many cases, medication is often required as a main course of treatment. But there are some foods you can eat that may help support brain function and lower the severity of your symptoms, mostly due to their brain-boosting properties,” said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post.

As per Batra, some such foods are:

Foods rich in omega-3

Omega-3s can reduce inflammation and anxiety. Foods such as ghee are a rich source of omega-3. It is suggested to have at least one teaspoon of ghee every day in the diet.

Foods rich in tTryptophan

Yoghurt (homemade curd) contains probiotics or the friendly bacteria that live in your GI tract and help defend against harmful pathogens. Including yoghurt in the diet can benefit the natural gut bacteria, and may reduce anxiety and stress.

Foods rich in magnesium and potassium

Bananas and pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of potassium and magnesium, which helps to regulate electrolyte balance and manage blood pressure. Eating these foods may help reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Bananas can be had to tackle anxiety. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Bananas can be had to tackle anxiety. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Vitamin D (the sunshine vitamin)

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety. The best source of vitamin D is sunlight for 10-15 minutes in the morning hours.

Soaked raisins and saffron

Soak raisins with 4-5 strands of saffron and eat these at night before sleeping.

