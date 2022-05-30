5 foods that will help ‘cover your nutritional bases’ in the first trimester

Pregnancy is regarded as one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life. But the fact that it comes with its own sets of health challenges, like nausea, food aversions, and fatigue, cannot be denied. As such, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has suggested some foods that you must consume in the first three months of pregnancy to ensure the well-being of yourself and your baby.

Also Read | Count on these foods to feel energetic throughout the day

“Between morning sickness, food aversions, and fatigue, chowing down might be a low priority on your to-do list during the first trimester of pregnancy. Don’t worry and focus on these five good-for-you foods in the first trimester to cover your nutritional bases,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Here are the foods she listed.

Banana

Banana is good source of potassium which may help relieve nausea. They also contain vitamin B6, which, according to studies may help relieve nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy. They are rich in carbohydrates and will give you the much-needed energy during this time.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. They also contain folic acid, which can help avoid neural tube defects, which harms the foetus’s spinal cord.

Here’s why almonds must be a part of your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s why almonds must be a part of your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Almonds

Filled with protein, healthy fats, folate, vitamin E, magnesium and omega- and omega-6, almonds are a wonderful power food.

Ghee

One of the most natural ways to nurture the bodies of expecting mothers and the baby inside the womb. It is rich in the omega-3 fatty acids, primarily linoleic acid and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are essential for foetal brain and eye development. Have at-least 1-2 teaspoon every day in your diet.

Also Read | Good food habits pregnant women must follow

Moong dal

Moong dal is a wonderful source of protein that is easy to digest. Interesting things like stuffed moong dal cheela, moong dal idli, and dal soup are some of the options to rely on to make up your protein intake.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!