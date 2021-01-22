Nutritionist explains how sugarcane juice benefits health, from kidney to skin

Sugarcane juice is particularly a favourite during hot summer afternoons. Not only does the delicious drink quench your thirst, but it also comes with a lot of health benefits, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar pointed out.

In an Instagram post, Diwekar explained why one should have sugarcane juice. “It’s a natural detox and pitta shamak. The stuff that looks after the pitta or the heat response in the body. It’s a natural coolant but comes in season during the winters.”

Ideally, one should have sugarcane juice at least thrice a week, she suggested. Here are some of the other benefits she mentioned:

*It works like a diuretic, removes bloating and tiredness, and helps the kidneys function better.

*It helps optimise liver function and is also used as a treatment for jaundice.

*It gives you smooth skin and prevents acne (has Alpha hydroxy acids, AHA) and also dandruff in your hair

*It helps with constipation and weakness.

*It’s a fertility booster, known to improve both sperm quality and lactation in new mommies.

Drinking sugarcane juice also benefits during menstruation. Diwekar wrote, “…do you get spotting before periods? Second day tougher than the first? Make sure that you are having the sugarcane juice a week before periods and you are sorted.”

Not just summers, Diwekar recommended drinking it in winter too. “In the winters, it’s especially useful as most people forget to drink water. If you are the type who wakes up in the night often, have a glass of it in the morning.”

For the best benefits, the nutritionist suggested the following tips to keep in mind while drinking sugarcane juice:

• Have it freshly squeezed

• Preferably before noon

• Sit down when you drink it

Are you a fan of sugarcane juice?