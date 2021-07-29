A nutritionist shares dos and don’ts to keep hunger pangs away

July 29, 2021 5:30:41 pm
Many of us struggle with hunger pangs, and in the futile search for options, end up consuming empty calories that don’t really keep us satiated for long. But instead of reaching out for that packet of chips or a fried snack, it is time to make some simple lifestyle tweaks that can come in handy.
Here’s what nutritionist Mansi Padechia shared in an Instagram Reel. According to her, there are certain items one should avoid when hunger pangs hit.
View this post on Instagram
What to avoid
Maggi and noodles
Biscuits and wafers
Juices, and sugar-filled protein bars
So, what can you have?
Instead, try: apple with peanut butter
According to Padechia, the combination of an apple with some peanut butter helps keep one fuller for longer.
Six almonds + 3 dates
When you have sugar cravings, reach out for humble nuts instead of a bar of chocolate.
According to Padechia, another option is roasted chana with poha.
She said the combination is filled with proteins and carbohydrates that keep you fuller for longer, and don’t let the blood sugar spike.
Follow these tips for when hunger pangs strike!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-