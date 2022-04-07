Nutritionist shares simple diet tips to manage symptoms of menopause

Menopause is a natural transition in a woman’s life as her menstrual cycles come to an end, and is linked to many uncomfortable symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, sleep issues and more, nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram. While the experience is different for every woman, “making changes in your diet may help relieve menopause symptoms,” she added.

ALSO READ | Healthy eating: Simple diet tips to lower cholesterol

The expert went on to share certain diet tips that, she said, can help relieve the symptoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Here’s how

Diet rich in protein

Regularly eating protein can help prevent the loss of lean muscle mass that occurs with age. So, women going through menopause should eat more protein, about 1.2g/kg ideal body weight (60-75grams protein), and for each meal add up 20–25 grams of high-quality protein, she recommended. Foods rich in protein include meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and dairy.

Also Read | Five mudras that will help you manage symptoms of menopause

Consume omega-3 fatty acids

She said that according to research, omega-3s can decrease the frequency of hot flashes and the intensity of night sweats. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish (mackerel, salmon and anchovies, and seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds, and sabja seeds.

Eat diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, magnesium and vitamin K

Hormonal changes during menopause can cause the bones to weaken, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. So, increase your consumption of dairy products (yoghurt, cheese, and milk), lentils, pseudocereals (amaranth), nuts and seeds.

Add foods containing plant estrogens

Phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Therefore, they may help balance hormones. Foods rich in phytoestrogens include soybeans and soy products, tofu, tempeh, flaxseeds, chickpeas, peanuts

Include foods that are rich in fibre and antioxidants (whole grains, fruits and vegetables) to support your heart health, she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!