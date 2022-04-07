Nutritionist shares simple diet tips to manage symptoms of menopause

April 7, 2022 10:30:06 pm
Menopause is a natural transition in a woman’s life as her menstrual cycles come to an end, and is linked to many uncomfortable symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, sleep issues and more, nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram. While the experience is different for every woman, “making changes in your diet may help relieve menopause symptoms,” she added.
The expert went on to share certain diet tips that, she said, can help relieve the symptoms.
Here’s how
Diet rich in protein
Regularly eating protein can help prevent the loss of lean muscle mass that occurs with age. So, women going through menopause should eat more protein, about 1.2g/kg ideal body weight (60-75grams protein), and for each meal add up 20–25 grams of high-quality protein, she recommended. Foods rich in protein include meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and dairy.
Consume omega-3 fatty acids
She said that according to research, omega-3s can decrease the frequency of hot flashes and the intensity of night sweats. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish (mackerel, salmon and anchovies, and seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds, and sabja seeds.
Eat diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, magnesium and vitamin K
Hormonal changes during menopause can cause the bones to weaken, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. So, increase your consumption of dairy products (yoghurt, cheese, and milk), lentils, pseudocereals (amaranth), nuts and seeds.
Add foods containing plant estrogens
Phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Therefore, they may help balance hormones. Foods rich in phytoestrogens include soybeans and soy products, tofu, tempeh, flaxseeds, chickpeas, peanuts
Include foods that are rich in fibre and antioxidants (whole grains, fruits and vegetables) to support your heart health, she said.
The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
