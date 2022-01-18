Nutritionist shares simple trick to plate your meals in a healthy, balanced way

Consuming a well-balanced meal not only keeps unnecessary hunger pangs away, but also helps sustain energy levels throughout the day. But, despite knowing the many benefits of a balanced, portioned meal, we are far from eating right, say experts.

“A lot of us struggle completing our daily protein intake. Protein is required by our body to do a variety of functions. Hence, fulfilling protein needs can actually mean preserving good organ health. Now creating a balanced meal would mean better understanding of your food choices. A meal which is delicious, packed with nutrients, and fills you up are three main factors you should be looking at while plating your meal,” explained nutritionist Nancy Dehra in an Instagram post.

Here’s a simple guide from Dehra.

For protein, you would need a lean source like:

Fish

Eggs

Lean turkey

Soya

Tofu

Chicken breast etc

As per Dehra, while sources of carbs or carbohydrates are satisfying, have more fibre from sources like:

Chapati

Rice

Poha

Quinoa

Dals

Fruits

Potatoes

Etc

Fats are essential for our body as they are used for production of hormones and absorption of essential vitamins and minerals.

Healthy sources include

Oils

Nuts

Nut butters

Avocado

Etc

“Limit use of oils to one tablespoon per meal,” Dehra explained.

What is the most important part of the meal?

It should be vegetables – raw, steamed, curried – however you eat them; it allows more fibre, nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

What’s the formula for creating balanced meals?

*A palm sized serving of protein

*A fist sized serving of vegetables

*A cup hand serving of carbs

*One thumb serving of fats

