Nutritionist shares simple trick to plate your meals in a healthy, balanced way

Consuming a well-balanced meal not only keeps unnecessary hunger pangs away, but also helps sustain energy levels throughout the day. But, despite knowing the many benefits of a balanced, portioned meal, we are far from eating right, say experts.
“A lot of us struggle completing our daily protein intake. Protein is required by our body to do a variety of functions. Hence, fulfilling protein needs can actually mean preserving good organ health. Now creating a balanced meal would mean better understanding of your food choices. A meal which is delicious, packed with nutrients, and fills you up are three main factors you should be looking at while plating your meal,” explained nutritionist Nancy Dehra in an Instagram post.
Here’s a simple guide from Dehra.
For protein, you would need a lean source like:
Fish
Eggs
Lean turkey
Soya
Tofu
Chicken breast etc
As per Dehra, while sources of carbs or carbohydrates are satisfying, have more fibre from sources like:
Chapati
Rice
Poha
Quinoa
Dals
Fruits
Potatoes
Etc
Fats are essential for our body as they are used for production of hormones and absorption of essential vitamins and minerals.
Healthy sources include
Oils
Nuts
Nut butters
Avocado
Etc
“Limit use of oils to one tablespoon per meal,” Dehra explained.
What is the most important part of the meal?
It should be vegetables – raw, steamed, curried – however you eat them; it allows more fibre, nutrients, vitamins and minerals.
What’s the formula for creating balanced meals?
*A palm sized serving of protein
*A fist sized serving of vegetables
*A cup hand serving of carbs
*One thumb serving of fats
