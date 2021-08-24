Nutritionist explains the connection between premature ageing and lack of fats in diet

When it comes to the skin, different people believe different things to be true, especially since the skin type varies from person-to-person. But there are a few basic skincare rules which roughly serve everyone, regardless of the weather, their skin texture, and other external conditions.

Interestingly, it has got everything to do with internal factors, your diet, and whether or not you include fats in your food.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has explained a link between premature ageing and fats, saying that while healthy and glowing skin is what everyone desires, contrary to popular belief, it is not only pollution which keeps them from getting their dream skin.

“Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Not including fats, at all, can cause premature ageing,” she said.

According to the nutritionist, omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish, nuts and seeds like walnuts and pumpkin seeds. “It keeps your skin radiant, glowing and wrinkle-free,” she said.

Previously, she had talked about the seven most important factors that can lead to early ageing — smoking, alcohol addiction, excessive stress, overexposure to sun, extreme cold temperatures, lack of physical activity and being underweight or overweight.

The nutritionist had said there are certain food items — besides fats — which can help outsmart the process of ageing. These are: pomegranate, avocado, kiwi and oranges, tomatoes, green tea, and walnuts.

