Diabetes management: Nutritionist busts five common myths

Diabetes, a chronic metabolic condition that is characterised by high blood-sugar levels, affects around 422 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. However, despite being a common condition today, diabetes continues to have various myths associated with it.

ALSO READ | Five simple health tips to manage diabetes

From eating certain foods to avoiding many others, people tend to mismanage the disease a lot of times due to lack of awareness. As such, here is nutritionist Lovneet Batra busting some common myths.

“Diabetes is so common, yet there are still many misconceptions about its causes, treatments and how living with diabetes affects your everyday routine. Bust the myths, and you’re on your way to better management of the disease,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Myth 1: Diabetics cannot eat carbs

Fact: Carbs aren’t your enemy. It’s not the carb itself, but the type of carb, the quantity of carb you eat and the timing that is important to consider for those with diabetes

Myth 2: Diabetes can have as much “fat” as they want

Fact: Having type 2 diabetes and eating a lot of foods high in saturated fat can increase your unhealthy cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart attack and stroke.

ALSO READ | Six simple rules diabetics need to follow

Myth 3: Opting for artificial sweetener is a safer choice

Fact: Artificial sweeteners may worsen insulin resistance. Just because an item is labelled as “sugar-free” does not make it better for you. It may still contain a lot of simple carbs, fat or calories. Opt for real foods over chemicals.

Myth 4: If you are on medication, you can eat sweets

Fact: Taking diabetes medication isn’t a ticket to eat sweets. “Medication, as prescribed, is important along with a nutrient dense diet in order to manage diabetes and other complications,” said Batra.

Myth 5: Diabetes is a life-long struggle which cannot be reversed

Fact: “Diabetes can be reversed with right interventions,” said Batra.

“Don’t fall for these diabetes myths! Talk to your nutritionist or doctor if you have any concerns about your risk of diabetes,” she remarked.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!