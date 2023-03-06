Watch out for these 8 nutrition label red flags every time you purchase a food item

Nutrition labels are designed for people to make informed food choices and encourage healthy eating. According to a recent review in the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, while food labels help people consume healthier foods, most label formats are not effective in preventing people from selecting unhealthy foods.

Highlighting the same, Kylie Ivanir, Gut Health Dietitian wrote on Instagram, “Your gut microbes don’t like weird ingredients that they’re not familiar with, and while we don’t want to be dramatic and say we’ll never consume these, it’s good to check that they aren’t hiding in your weekly or daily options,” explaining that some people may say these ingredients only exist in little quantities, but in all, it adds up to health issues, so it’s best to keep your ingredients clean when you can.

As such, here are nutrition label red flags you should look out for:

Natural flavours

Despite the name, natural flavours are anything but natural. The term “natural flavours” can include up to 100 chemicals.

Carrageenan

Check your nut milks! Carrageenan is used as a binder in many products, even organic ones. However, it can have damaging effects on the digestive system. Adding to this, Priyanka Khandelwal, Chief Dietician, Even Healthcare said, “Carrageenan is allowed under FDA regulations as a direct food additive and is considered safe when used in the amount necessary as an emulsifier, stabilizer, or thickener in foods. However, it has no nutritional value.”

Potassium benzoate

It is used for extending the shelf life of processed foods. Health risks include allergic reactions and cancer. Explaining the same, Khandelwal told indianexpress.com, “Potassium benzoate is a food preservative that inhibits the growth of mould, yeast and some bacteria. It works best in low-pH products, below 4.5, where it exists as benzoic acid,” adding that it generally considered safe when ingested in small amounts, although some people may experience an allergic reaction, so one needs to be cautious.

HFCs

HFCs spikes your blood sugar, increases bad gut bacteria and contributes to a “leaky gut. (Source: Freepik) HFCs spikes your blood sugar, increases bad gut bacteria and contributes to a “leaky gut. (Source: Freepik)

High fructose corn syrup is a breakdown of corn starch, and also a chemical byproduct. In addition to lacking any nutrients, HFCs spikes your blood sugar, increases bad gut bacteria and contributes to a “leaky gut.” “Many experts believe that added sugar and HFCS are key factors in today’s obesity epidemic, Type 2 diabetes and heart health,” Khandelwal said.

Partially hydrogenated oil

Hydrogenated oil is manufactured in factories and chemically processed. It is known to raise cholesterol and increase risk of heart disease and stroke.

Sodium benzoate

Sodium benzoate is a known carcinogen and has been linked to other conditions like ADHD, cancer, and allergies.

Sodium nitrites

It is a preservative used in many processed foods. It can contribute to migraine, Alzheimer’s and even cancer.

Artificial colours

Artificial colours such as Red 2, Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1, are known as cancer-causing chemicals, they damage the gut and are thought to contribute to ADHD. “It contains small quantities of lead and arsenic,” Khandelwal said.

So, if you spot any of these ingredients in your foods, it’s a good idea to avoid them and consider alternatives.

