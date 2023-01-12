Nutrients to attain better immune health in 2023

It is always a good idea to begin the new year on a strong note by making a resolution to attain better immune health. Good nutrition is critical to support a healthy immune system as there is a strong relationship between poor nutritional status and compromised immunity. “As such, you can benefit by boosting your immunity. This holds true for both the ageing population as well as those with long-standing health conditions, like ones affecting the respiratory tract, liver, arthritis, diabetes, etc,” said Dr Irfan Shaikh, head, medical and scientific affairs at Abbott’s Nutrition.

To help you attain better immune health in 2023, Dr Shaikh lists down certain important nutrients and their sources that can keep you strong

HMB (Beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate)

It acts as a gateway to keep your muscles in balance by slowing breakdown or loss. It is naturally produced in your body from the breakdown of leucine, an essential amino acid, but only small amounts of this get converted to HMB. As scientific as that sounds, HMB has been part of your diet for a long time without you even knowing about it. It is available in small quantities in foods like avocado, grapefruit, and cauliflower. Specialised oral nutrition supplements featuring HMB are good supporting add-ons to ensure that you get the adequate amount needed to support muscle health.

Protein

It provides the building blocks for each cell in the body like muscles, bones, hormones, antibodies etc. It is needed for the building of antibodies and immune system cells. Also, some of the amino acids that make up proteins are important fuels for cells in the immune system. While eggs are an excellent source of protein, foods such as chickpeas, cottage cheese, quinoa, Greek yoghurt, peanuts, and almonds also help increase protein intake. Not to forget dairy and dairy products.

Vitamin A

It helps regulate the immune system. Known as the “anti-infective vitamin”, this nutrient keeps your skin, mouth, stomach, and lungs healthy so that they can better fight infection. It’s also key for sharp vision. Consume it with some fat for better absorption. Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, and spinach are loaded with Vitamin A.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are likely (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are likely (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vitamin C

It aids the body to build healthy skin and connective tissue, which help to block the entry of foreign microbes. Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant protecting cells from damage. It also helps protect against anemia by helping us absorb more iron from plant foods. Oranges are best known as sources of vitamin C. However, apart from that, certain foods power-packed with vitamin C are kiwis, strawberries, broccoli, tomatoes, cauliflower, and red peppers.

Advertisement

Also Read | Top plant-based protein sources you must add to your diet

Vitamin E

It works as an antioxidant, protecting cell membranes from damage due to free radicals. Healthy cell membranes help keep foreign microbes out and support a healthy immune response. Vitamin E is a common nutrient found in most foods. Cooking oils, seeds, and nuts are exceptionally rich sources.

Vitamin D

It helps to activate immune cells and properly regulate their function. This multitasking nutrient helps our bodies absorb calcium and promotes a strong immune system. There are few foods that are naturally rich in vitamin D3. Some of the sources are flesh of fatty fish and fish liver oils, egg yolks, orange juice and cheese.

Zinc

Advertisement

It is needed for wound healing and for cellular reproduction, which is important in the synthesis of new immune system cells. Zinc is also critical for proper growth and development, especially during childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy. Meat, especially red meat, is an excellent source of zinc. For vegetarians, foods like chickpeas, lentils and beans all contain substantial amounts of zinc. Seeds are also a healthy addition to your diet and can help increase your zinc intake.

Fluids and electrolytes

Consuming adequate fluids (water) and electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride help regulate the body’s temperature. They lubricate joints, keep cells and tissues healthy, remove waste products and help the body hold on to fluids for even better hydration. Many foods and drinks contain electrolytes including leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and fruits like bananas, prunes, and dried apricots.

Have adequate water (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have adequate water (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Apart from this, beans, lentils, nuts, sand seeds also contain substantial levels of electrolytes. Getting the nutrients you need is a must for better health. For people with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, good nutrition is also a stepping stone to glucose control. To keep tabs on how your increased nutrient intake helps you manage your condition, you can also monitor your progress with continuous glucose monitoring devices. These convenient wearable devices with accessible, user-friendly design help people with diabetes track their blood sugar levels and understand how their bodies react to specific foods and nutrients, exercises, and more. With a small sensor applied to the back of your arm, these devices offer actionable insights into glucose readings and trends, and can alert you to glucose fluctuations in real-time, which you can swiftly address.

People who are at the highest risk for compromised immune health are those who do not get adequate amounts of food in their diets, do not have access to foods with key nutrients, are malnourished, or have certain health conditions that may require additional nutrition support. With better health habits, you can lead a fuller life.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!