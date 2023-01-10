These nutrients may influence your anxiety levels

Anxiety, a mental health disorder, may lead one to experience “excessive fear and worry and related behavioural disturbances,” according to the World Health Organisation. If not addressed on time, it can “result in significant distress or significant impairment in functioning.” As such, it becomes extremely important to identify the symptoms and consult an expert on a priority basis. Often confused with stress, it is essential to understand that while stress is mostly external, anxiety is primarily internal, and is a reaction to a situation at hand. While several situations that may lead to stress may be unavoidable, there are certain things in your control that can help keep the mind calm.

Talking about these was Dr Tara Scott, an integrative health expert, who listed five nutrients that can affect anxiety levels. “If you are suffering from anxiety, here are five nutrients you must ensure you have proper levels of,” she said in an Instagram video, as she detailed each.

1) Vitamins D and K: Make sure these vitamins are adequate in your system, especially K2 and D3. This is more for people who may be leading a lifestyle or live in an area where they do not get enough time in the sun.

2) Zinc and Copper: Low zinc and high copper levels can contribute to anxiety. Get a test to make sure the levels are in the normal ranges.

3) Magnesium: Low magnesium has been associated with anxiety and depression. Make sure to have a supplement if your magnesium levels aren’t up to the mark after you get tested.

4) Omega 3 fatty acids: If you don’t eat a lot of fish, make sure this supplement is included in your diet. In fact, DHA is also prescribed for young people who have suicidal ideation.

5) B complex: There are a lot of things that you need to be able to make your serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters. B complex is an essential one of them.

Agreeing, Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, a mental health professional, also shared a list of foods that she finds to be extremely useful while dealing with an anxious mind.

1) Turmeric: Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin — a compound studied for its role in promoting brain health and preventing anxiety disorders. Known for its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin helps prevent damage to brain cells. “A sstudy of 80 people with diabetes found that having a daily supplementation of nano-curcumin for 8 weeks resulted in significantly lower anxiety scores compared to a placebo,” she told indianexpress.com.

2) Dark chocolate: A study of 13,626 participants discovered that those who consumed dark chocolate had significantly lower symptoms of anxiety compared to those who seldom had dark chocolate.

3) Green tea: Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been known for the positive effects it has on brain health and mood.

4) Yoghurt: The probiotics, or healthy bacteria, found in some types of yoghurt improves various aspects of one’s well-being, including mental health. “Though still an emerging field of research, probiotics support the gut-brain axis — an intricate system between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. In particular, research suggests healthy gut bacteria are linked to better brain health,” she added.

So, if you have been struggling with anxiety, it’s time to not only see a therapist but also restock your fridge with the nutrition that you know will take care of you from the inside. One step at a time will make the mountain easier to climb.

