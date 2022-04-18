From cashews to moong lentil: 5 nutrient-dense foods you must consume

Consuming nutritious foods is extremely important to maintain one’s health and fitness levels. As such, if you have been scouting for options, look no further. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to share some foods that are healthy and delicious!

“Nutrient-dense foods are those that have a high nutrient content for the number of calories that they contain. So, if you’re looking for nutritious foods to add to your meals we got a few of them,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of protein, folate (vitamin B9), iron, zinc and fibre. In fact, regularly consuming chickpeas may even help offset the development and progression of several chronic diseases because of their fibre and protein content.

Amaranth

A pseudocereal, low-fat grain with a remarkable nutritional value and protein content, amaranth is a valuable food source. Further, it contains relatively high levels of micronutrients especially iron, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A and E.

Moong lentil

Moong dal is a nutrient-dense food (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Moong dal is a nutrient-dense food (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Moong lentils pack the most essential amino acids. Their phytic acid (an antinutrient that blocks the digestion of protein) content is also lower than in other legumes and cereals, making it a more bioavailable source of protein. They are also easily digestible – which means they’re less likely to create flatulence, making it, quite literally, a comfort food!

Cashews

Cashews are one the most beloved nuts around the world. They contain high amounts of vegetable protein and fat (mostly unsaturated fatty acid), are an excellent source of protein (approximately 25 per cent of energy) and have an optimal nutritional density with respect to healthy minerals (calcium, magnesium, and potassium) and vitamins.

Ragi

Although all types of millet are nutritious, ragi has some particular qualities that set it apart. Ragi is gluten-free and rich in protein. It contains more calcium and potassium than other millets. The list doesn’t end there. Ragi is also rich in polyphenol and dietary fibre which have multiple health benefits.

