scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Nut butter vs jam: Which is better for your child?

Nutrition tip: Make healthy choices with these expert recommendations

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 8:00:03 pm
nut butter, jam bread, nut butter vs jam, what is better food option, alternative foods, is jam better for health, is nut butter good for health?What do you usually like to have? (Source: Pixabay)

Bread-jam is one of the first things that comes to many minds when asked about a convenient breakfast option. But nowadays, many other bread spreads and nut butters have become popular, even replacing jams to an extent. But, which spread you use – and how much – can have a dramatic impact on how much nutrition – protein, calories and sugar- you get out of your breakfast. So, how does one determine that?

Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi recently shared about which is a better option for your child.

“Parents have a habit of giving their child jam with bread/chapati or biscuits. Children who consume jam regularly are more at risk of becoming obese and developing heart disease when they grow up. This can happen because jams are rich in calories with a negligible amount of nutrients,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Here’s why you should have homemade desi makhan or white butter

Here’s what she said.

So are nut butters better?

“Nut butters are better alternatives as they have a better nutrient value (protein, good fats, vitamins and minerals),” she mentioned.

However, according to Gandhi, it is better to avoid nut butter brands that contain hydrogenated oils, palm oils, added sugars like high-fructose corn syrup, and fillers. “Also, look for options with lesser salt content,” she mentioned.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

workout session, skincare tips, fitness, dos and don'ts while working out, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, hydrate, skincare glow post workout, skincare during workout, skincare post workout, dr geetika mittal gupta,
Simple skin and haircare tips that will come to your rescue at all times

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x