This summer, try the refreshing nungu or ice apple

Relish this juicy fruit to beat the summer heat.

Seasonal fruits are great for one’s health as they help get rid of the toxins and maintain the body’s natural temperature. One such fruit is nungu, palmyra palm or ice apple that is considered extremely beneficial, especially to beat the summer heat. Resembling a lychee in texture and tender coconut in taste, nungu is usually found in the southern parts of India where it is considered a must-have summer fruit. Besides being a natural coolant, the translucent fruit is known to be a perfect mix of minerals and sugars that are needed by the body.

If you are still wondering why you should have the fruit, here are some of the benefits that you can’t overlook.

*As a low-calorie fruit, ice apple is a powerhouse of carbohydrates, phytonutrients and calcium. Though it contains minimal amount of fibre, it has vitamin A, C, B7, K and iron that are extremely essential for health.

*Nungu has minerals, sodium and potassium that help regulate fluids in the body and quench thirst. It also helps prevent dehydration which can be a prominent health issue during summer.

*It is an effective natural remedy for patients suffering from digestive issues, including constipation and acidity. It is also known to relieve nausea that often occurs during pregnancy.

*Ice apple is considered to possess several strong phytochemicals that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which help slow down ageing and reduce the risk of developing incurable diseases.

*It is also known as a local, seasonal and effective way to lose weight as the presence of water keeps the stomach full throughout the day, avoiding unnecessary binging.

*It is also said that ice apple helps prevent heat rashes and prickly heat that are very common in summer. Applying the flesh of ice apple on the affected areas helps relieve itchiness during summer.

How to consume the fruit?

*It is a good practice to consume fresh ice apples within a day as they are highly perishable. But don’t consume overripe ice apples as they tend to cause stomach aches.

Try and tell us how do you like the fruit?

