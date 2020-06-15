Did you know you can have the watermelon rind too?

Watermelon rind can be used to make a delicious smoothie; find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Watermelon rind can be used to make a delicious smoothie; find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Does it pain you to watch the red, pulpy watermelon fruit get neatly carved out of the greenish-white rind, only for the rind to then get discarded like it matters no more? Well, you are not wrong to think that there is more life to the rind than people are led to believe.

We often only focus on the watermelon fruit, and throw away the outer layer, or the rind, thinking it is no longer important, now that the fruit is out. But, that is not true. Just like the summer fruit, the rind, too, is packed with many health benefits and, therefore, should be consumed.

It is believed that the rind of the watermelon contains an amino acid, which regulates the body’s urea cycle and removes nitrogen from the blood by converting it to urine. Also, it is believed to keep the heart healthy by improving the circulation of blood. While the rind is edible as is, you can remove the watermelon skin and convert it into a pickle, or even enjoy it in the form of a smoothie.

Here is how you can make a delicious smoothie, which can keep you company in the morning and in the evening.

Just take three cups of water and three cups of watermelon rind cut in pieces. Also take two tablespoons of chia seeds, two cups of mango cut into cubes (with summers here, you will definitely have the king of fruits at home), half a tablespoon of cinnamon powder and a few strawberries for better taste.

Put all the aforementioned ingredients in a blender and make a smooth blend. Add a little bit of ice and blend some more until it all becomes a clean mix. Keep it in the fridge and take it out only when you are ready to consume it. Serve it cold, and share it with your family, too. Make sure you drink it once every day, and give your immunity a new boost, and your taste buds a rush of happiness.

