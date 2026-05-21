Not just ringworm: India sees rise in severe, drug-resistant fungal infection

A new type of ringworm is spreading infections in India (Image: ChatGPT generated)

That itchy patch you thought was a routine case of ringworm may not be so routine after all. Dermatologists are flagging a rise in difficult-to-treat fungal skin infections in India caused by Trichophyton indotineae, a newer strain of fungus that spreads easily, causes extensive itching, and in some cases does not respond to commonly prescribed antifungal medicines.

While ringworm is hardly new, this newer strain is making doctors more cautious because it behaves differently from the typical infection many people are familiar with.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.