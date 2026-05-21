Not just ringworm: India sees rise in severe, drug-resistant fungal infection

A new type of ringworm has been increasingly causing fungal infections in India.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
ringwormA new type of ringworm is spreading infections in India (Image: ChatGPT generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

That itchy patch you thought was a routine case of ringworm may not be so routine after all. Dermatologists are flagging a rise in difficult-to-treat fungal skin infections in India caused by Trichophyton indotineae, a newer strain of fungus that spreads easily, causes extensive itching, and in some cases does not respond to commonly prescribed antifungal medicines.

While ringworm is hardly new, this newer strain is making doctors more cautious because it behaves differently from the typical infection many people are familiar with.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why doctors are concerned

According to Dr Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant – Dermatology, ShardaCare Healthcity, India has seen an increase in infections caused by this particular fungal strain in recent years.

“Yes, in recent years India has seen a rise in difficult-to-treat fungal skin infections caused by a newer strain called Trichophyton indotineae,” he tells indianexpress.com. The strain spreads easily and often causes extensive, itchy ringworm infections that may keep returning despite treatment.

fungal infection Sharing towel with an infected person can lead to transmission (Image: Freepik)

One major concern is drug resistance, reported in many cases. “This means the commonly used antifungal medicine may not work effectively for some patients, leading to longer treatment duration and repeated infections,” the dermatologist explains.

To put it simpler terms, what may look like a stubborn fungal rash could actually be an infection that requires a different treatment approach.

Story continues below this ad

So how does it spread? Quite easily, it turns out. “The infection spreads through direct skin contact, sharing towels, clothes, bedsheets, gym equipment, or through excessive sweating and poor hygiene. ”

The risk of spread is further alleviated in crowded conditions and hot and humid weather.

Also Read | ‘Early signs are often subtle’: This is what a diabetic skin rash looks like

When it may not be ‘just ringworm’

A routine fungal infection usually improves with treatment. But if the rash seems unusually aggressive, it may be worth getting checked.

“If the infection spreads rapidly, becomes very itchy, covers large body areas, keeps returning, or does not improve despite regular antifungal treatment, it may not be a typical ringworm infection. In such cases, proper dermatology consultation and fungal testing may be needed,” Dr Goel cautions.

Story continues below this ad

So if your ringworm infection keeps coming back despite treatment, it may be time to stop self-medicating and let a dermatologist take a closer look.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments