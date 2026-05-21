Not just ringworm: India sees rise in severe, drug-resistant fungal infection

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
That itchy patch you thought was a routine case of ringworm may not be so routine after all. Dermatologists are flagging a rise in difficult-to-treat fungal skin infections in India caused by Trichophyton indotineae, a newer strain of fungus that spreads easily, causes extensive itching, and in some cases does not respond to commonly prescribed antifungal medicines.
While ringworm is hardly new, this newer strain is making doctors more cautious because it behaves differently from the typical infection many people are familiar with.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant – Dermatology, ShardaCare Healthcity, India has seen an increase in infections caused by this particular fungal strain in recent years.
“Yes, in recent years India has seen a rise in difficult-to-treat fungal skin infections caused by a newer strain called Trichophyton indotineae,” he tells indianexpress.com. The strain spreads easily and often causes extensive, itchy ringworm infections that may keep returning despite treatment.
One major concern is drug resistance, reported in many cases. “This means the commonly used antifungal medicine may not work effectively for some patients, leading to longer treatment duration and repeated infections,” the dermatologist explains.
To put it simpler terms, what may look like a stubborn fungal rash could actually be an infection that requires a different treatment approach.
So how does it spread? Quite easily, it turns out. “The infection spreads through direct skin contact, sharing towels, clothes, bedsheets, gym equipment, or through excessive sweating and poor hygiene. ”
The risk of spread is further alleviated in crowded conditions and hot and humid weather.
A routine fungal infection usually improves with treatment. But if the rash seems unusually aggressive, it may be worth getting checked.
“If the infection spreads rapidly, becomes very itchy, covers large body areas, keeps returning, or does not improve despite regular antifungal treatment, it may not be a typical ringworm infection. In such cases, proper dermatology consultation and fungal testing may be needed,” Dr Goel cautions.
So if your ringworm infection keeps coming back despite treatment, it may be time to stop self-medicating and let a dermatologist take a closer look.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.