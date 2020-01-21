Not getting enough shut-eye can affect your productivity at work; here’s how

When you are sleep-deprived, you find it difficult to stay alert and focused in office. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When you are sleep-deprived, you find it difficult to stay alert and focused in office. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By now it has been established that sleeping is essential for the mental and physical health, and overall well-being of the body. An adult needs at least seven hours of shut-eye every night. It helps the body de-stress and reboot after a long day. When you do not clock in enough hours, you risk sabotaging your performance at your place of work. Here are some signs you are severely sleep-deprived, and need to rework your priorities. Read on.

Calling in sick

You are calling in sick more than usual. With time, sleep deprivation takes a toll on your physical health. You are afflicted with weight issues, blood pressure issues, skin irregularities and other bouts of illnesses. This can put your career in jeopardy. Experts say that clocking in less than six-seven hours at night can increase your mortality risk, too.

Foul mood, foggy mind

When you do not get enough sleep, you find yourself in a foul mood. Your mind is also foggy, especially during presentations and meetings. Health experts say that lack of sleep can affect the circadian rhythm of the body, causing irregularities in cognitive processes. A brief nap can help with productivity.

Poor decisions

When you do not sleep well at night, your decision making abilities slip. Since sleep deprivation can take a toll on your mental health, you show inability in handling your duties and staying mentally sharp and focused at work.

Accident prone

If you trip on the stairs on your way to work, chances are you are sleep-deprived. Sleep deprived people are accident prone and, according to the National Sleep Foundation, are more susceptible to injuries than their well-rested colleagues.

Feeling irritable

Feeling irate and snappy — thereby losing your cool with a colleague — is a classic sign of sleep deprivation. As mentioned earlier, lack of sleep can affect your mood and make emotions harder to control.

