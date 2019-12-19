Not drinking enough water? Here are some fun ways to stay hydrated

The key thing to know is that if you are forgetting to drink water for whatever reason, you can always trick your body into staying hydrated. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The key thing to know is that if you are forgetting to drink water for whatever reason, you can always trick your body into staying hydrated. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A body cannot function without water for long. And some of us have the habit of forgetting to drink water, so consumed are we by our daily schedules. If you belong to the forgetful lot, here are some ways to trick your body into drinking water. Read on.

Eat spicy food

Spice is the solution to your water problem. Spicy food gives your tongue and body just the right amount of kick, for you to reach out and grab a bottle of water. While it may not be a sureshot way to douse the burning feeling, it at least ensures that you drink water that you otherwise may have forgotten to.

Drinking games

Can something as basic as drinking water be made into a fun activity? Yes, by roping in your friends and family and playing competitive drinking games. All drinking games have a similar premise that requires you to take a sip whenever someone does something repetitively funny. While it is mostly played using alcoholic drinks, this version of the game is a great way to stay healthy.

Eat foods with high water content

If you are forgetting to drink water, eat it. There are many foods that have a high water percentage: cucumber, lettuce, celery, watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, citrus fruits, etc. So, even if you are not drinking water adequately, by eating these foods, you will be doing your body a big favour. However, this may only provide you some temporary relief.

Have flavoured water

Make your water jazzy by adding interesting flavours. This will make you crave for something different, and you will stay hydrated in the process. Some tasty options include lemons, berries, mint, watermelon, etc.

Find your kind of water bottle

Invest in a bottle that makes you want to look forward to sipping water. It may sound juvenile, but your love for the water bottle may translate into a love for the replenishing liquid. Using a bottle that speaks to you may make you happily drink water. The bottle can be colourful, personalised, reusable, etc. Find one that serves your taste.

