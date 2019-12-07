Not a reader? Do yourself a favour and pick up a book today

Reading is the best kind of addiction that you can get into. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Reading is the best kind of addiction that you can get into. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You can eat as many veggies and engage in mind-boosting exercises, but if you do not read books, or are not in the habit of reading, you are not really progressing with your brain-body health. For, as the famous Tyrion Lannister said, “A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone”. If you are genuinely interested in improving your mental and physical health, turn over a new leaf today. Read on.

Muscle to memory

Reading benefits your mind like nothing else. It is an interesting workout that gives muscle to the memory — better than listening to music or watching the television. Just read something: a page turner, a heavy novel or even instructions on a medicine bottle. When you read, the different parts of your brain come together and connect, which makes the organ flex and concentrate.

Young brain

Reading keeps the brain young and active. Just like how workout keeps the body youthful. According to a study conducted by the Rush University Medical Center, adults who spend their time doing intellectual activities like reading, have a 32 per cent slower rate of cognitive decline as they age, as opposed to those who do not read at all.

Vocabulary boost

A person with a good vocabulary is both envied and admired. It can be in the language of your choice, but reading ensures newer, better and more interesting words are added to your lexicon.

Stress buster

Goes without saying, by taking your mind off things, for a little while, reading can alleviate your stress levels, too. There are so many benefits to living a stress-free life. Give your mind the fodder it needs to get rid of everything that has been causing you anxiety. When the stress levels lower, your physical health improves, too.

Fun way of saving money

Books are forever. Say it is your off-day and you are looking for a recreational activity. Instead of heading over to the movies, you can head out to a bookstore or library, and immerse yourself in literary adventures instead. Books are cheaper and more rewarding.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd