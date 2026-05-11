After Hantavirus scare, Norovirus outbreak on another cruise ship sparks concern: How they differ from Covid-19, symptoms to know

Even as the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius docked in the Canary Islands and passengers disembarked, more than 100 travellers on a separate vessel in the Caribbean have fallen ill with norovirus. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the norovirus outbreak has affected 102 of the ship’s 3,116 passengers and 13 of its crew members.

Norovirus is a highly contagious illness, also known as the winter vomiting bug, with key symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Once it arrives in the US, the ship is set to undergo “comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage”. The cruise — Caribbean Princess — set sail on April 28.

The cruise line stated that it implemented enhanced sanitation procedures, while the CDC noted that sick passengers and crew members were isolated and that stool samples were collected for testing.

So, we reached out to experts to understand the differences among Hantavirus, norovirus, and Covid-19.

Did you know these differences? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Did you know these differences? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said while all three are viral infections, they affect the body in different ways and spread through various means.

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“Covid-19 mainly targets the respiratory system and spreads through droplets and close contact. Norovirus is a stomach infection that spreads quickly through contaminated food, water, or surfaces. It often causes outbreaks in schools, offices, and on cruises. Hantavirus is much rarer and is linked to contact with infected rodents or their droppings, usually in poorly ventilated areas,” said Dr Saraf.

The key differences lie in the symptoms and methods of transmission. According to Dr Saraf, Covid-19 often causes fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue. “Norovirus typically presents with sudden vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and dehydration. Hantavirus may start like the flu with fever and muscle pain, but severe cases can affect the lungs and become life-threatening.”

Which symptoms should people not ignore?

Any persistent high fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, severe dehydration, or extreme weakness should not be ignored. “In Norovirus, frequent vomiting or an inability to keep fluids down can quickly lead to dehydration, especially in children and older adults. In Covid-19, breathlessness or declining oxygen levels are serious signs. With Hantavirus, a worsening cough or shortness of breath after flu-like symptoms needs immediate medical attention,” said Dr Saraf.

Dr Saraf emphasised that one common mistake people make is assuming every viral illness is just seasonal. “If symptoms are intense, unusual, or last more than a few days, it’s important to seek medical advice instead of self-medicating.”

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What are the best ways to stay protected?

Basic hygiene remains the strongest defense. “Wash hands thoroughly, especially before eating and after using public spaces. Avoid contaminated or uncovered food. Ensure good indoor ventilation and keep storage areas clean to reduce rodent exposure.”

People should also focus on rest, hydration, and habits that support immunity, like getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet. “If feeling unwell, avoid close contact with others instead of pushing through work or travel. Simple precautions can often stop infections from spreading within families and communities,” said Dr Saraf.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, those with weak immunity, elderly individuals, children, and people with existing medical conditions should be especially careful. “Early medical attention and timely diagnosis can help prevent serious complications and support faster recovery. So, don’t neglect the symptoms; follow the doctor’s guidelines,” said Dr Agarwal.

What to note?

The recent discussions around Hantavirus and Norovirus should remind us of one of the biggest lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic – misinformation can spread faster than any virus and can become equally dangerous, emphasised Sudipta Sengupta, founder and CEO, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP). “During the pandemic, we witnessed fear, panic, stigma, and unscientific remedies causing immense confusion among people. Unfortunately, many lives were lost not only because of the disease itself, but also because basic medical advisories were ignored or delayed. Public health protection is a shared responsibility. Calmness, scientific awareness, hygiene discipline, and trust in medical professionals are far more powerful than fear and misinformation. Let us not repeat the mistakes we made,” he urged.

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Norovirus, Hantavirus and Covid-19 have been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.