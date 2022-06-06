scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Two cases of the highly contagious norovirus confirmed in Kerala: Know how it is different from coronavirus

According to ministry officials, prima facie it is believed that students got food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meals served at school

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 1:20:08 pm
norovirusNorovirus spreads through contaminated water and food (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Kerala government has confirmed two cases of norovirus infection in two primary school students. According to the state health department, the virus, which is similar to the diarrohea-inducing rotavirus, spreads through contaminated water and food.

According to ministry officials, it is believed students got food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meals served at school.

Also Read |Here’s what you can do if your hands feel rough and dry from overwashing

Here’s everything to know about the infection

Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj said that norovirus is a “highly contagious” virus that causes gastroenteritis — nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. “The mode of transmission is through the fecal-oral route, which means one can get infected if they come in contact with contaminated food, water, or even fecal matter, said Dr Sharma.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

Experts say it can also spread in the absence of adequate hand hygiene.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Treatment

With viral gastroenteritis, the treatment is primarily symptomatic and supportive. “So, antibiotics do not play any role. It is mainly about maintaining hydration — having ORS. Viral gastroenteritis tends to last for five to six days or maybe longer. The key is to prevent dehydration,” said Dr Sharma.

Also Read |Keep those germs away: Six easy steps to hand hygiene

How are norovirus and coronavirus different?

While Covid is transmitted via air, norovirus is transmitted the orofecal way. “The virus has to be ingested for one to be infected by it. While maintaining hand hygiene is crucial in both cases, masking is mainly for Covid. That is because the route of transmission is different in each case,” Dr Sharma explained.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

World Environment Day, World Environment Day 2022, World Environment Day pictures, photos of World Environment Day, World Environment Day celebrations, climate change, World Environment Day celebrations in India, indian express news
World Environment Day 2022: This is what celebrations looked like in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement