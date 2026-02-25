‘What are the normal, prediabetic, and diabetic ranges for HbA1c, and how do they relate to daily blood sugar levels?’



By: Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Feb 25, 2026 06:00 AM IST
blood sugarHere's what you should consider about HbA1c (Photo: AI Generated)
HbA1c is a simple blood test that shows your average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. Unlike a single fasting or random glucose reading, which captures just one moment, HbA1c provides a broader view. So, then, what are the normal, prediabetic, and diabetic ranges of HbA1c — asked a Quora user, and we decided to ask an expert.

Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, said that HbA1c measures the extent to which glucose is attached to haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. “The higher your blood sugar, the higher your HbA1c percentage,” said Dr Ghody.

An HbA1c below 5.7 per cent is considered normal. “A value between 5.7 per cent and 6.4 per cent indicates prediabetes. An HbA1c of 6.5 per cent or higher, confirmed by two separate tests, is a diagnosis of diabetes,” said Dr Ghody.

For individuals already diagnosed with diabetes, the typical target is to keep HbA1c below 7 per cent, although this may vary based on age, how long someone has had diabetes, and other health issues, he said.

Quora query A Quora query on HbA1c (Photo: Quora)

How do these percentages relate to daily blood sugar levels?

Dr Ghody explained that HbA1c can be approximately converted to estimated average glucose (eAG). For example:

An HbA1c of 5% corresponds to an average blood sugar of about 97 mg/dL.

6% corresponds to approximately 126 mg/dL.

7% corresponds to around 154 mg/dL.

8% corresponds to an average of approximately 183 mg/dL.

“This helps patients understand how daily readings build up over time. Frequent spikes after meals or consistently high fasting sugars will raise the HbA1c,” said Dr Ghody.

diabetes It’s important to check your numbers (Photo: Freepik)

Why does monitoring HbA1c matter so much?

Consistently high HbA1c levels are linked to long-term complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. The test serves as an early warning. Someone may feel perfectly fine, yet a high HbA1c can indicate hidden metabolic stress, said Dr Ghody.

Also Read | Blood sugar readings: Here’s what those numbers really mean for people with type 1 diabetes

What helps?

The good news is that HbA1c can be improved. “With balanced nutrition, regular exercise, weight control, stress management, and appropriate medications when necessary, levels can improve significantly. Regular monitoring, usually every three to six months for people with diabetes, helps track progress and adjust treatment before complications arise,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

