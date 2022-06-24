scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Is it normal to have bumps around the nipple?

"They are called the tubercles of Montgomery," Dr Tanaya explains in an Instagram video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 5:30:13 pm
areola, dark areola, bumpy nipples, bumps around the nipples, bumps on the areola, breast health, know your breast, indian express newsChanges in hormones are often the cause for Montgomery’s tubercles to become enlarged around the nipple. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Have you ever wondered why there are little round bumps around your nipple? While it may seem odd to you, the presence of these bumps is completely normal and there is no reason to fret.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to Dr Tanaya, who goes by the name of ‘Dr Cuterus’ on Instagram, the bumps are present on the areola, which is the pigmented area on the breast surrounding the nipple. “They are called the tubercles of Montgomery,” she explains in a video.

ALSO READ |Can a menstrual cup get stuck in the vagina? Doctor explains why it’s not possible

According to the doctor, these bumps “keep the nipple moist and lubricated”. “So, it is like a natural moisturiser,” she says.

Dr Tanaya adds that some research has indicated that these bumps also “release some delicious smells that tell the [newborn] baby where their food is going to come from”, thereby, allowing them to know exactly where to latch during breastfeeding.

She also says that it is normal to have darker areolas than what you may have been led to believe, since it goes perfectly with the Indian skin tone, and that hair around the nipples are normal, too. “Your body is fantastic,” the doctor states.

ALSO READ |Why you should always sit down properly while peeing

According to healthline.com, Montgomery’s tubercles are sebaceous (oil) glands that also have the job of keeping the germs away from breasts. Which means, in case you are a breastfeeding mother, secretion of these glands may keep your breast milk from becoming contaminated before being ingested by the baby.

There is no need to worry, because changes in hormones are often the cause for Montgomery’s tubercles to become enlarged around the nipple, especially during the following phases in life:

1. During pregnancy
2. Around puberty
3. Around the menstrual cycle

Best of Express Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

rare
Works of eminent Indian modernists to go under hammer at this art auction
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement