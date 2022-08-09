Is soya chaap a good source of protein?

August 9, 2022 1:20:43 pm
Soya, along with paneer, is considered to be a great source of protein for those on a vegetarian diet. And if you like your food spicy, there is nothing better than soya chaap.
However, it must be noted that regular consumption of soya chaap — made with soybeans, soya chunks, all-purpose flour, or wheat flour — may not healthy in the long run.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Paneer and soya are to a vegetarian what chicken breast is to a non-vegetarian — a full-fledged source of protein! But what about the super delicious soya chaap?” she wrote in an Instagram post adding that people devour it thinking it is super healthy and a high-protein meal.
View this post on Instagram
However, she was quick to add that in reality, “soya flour is not used and raw soya chaap is made by stretching the maida”. “It includes 60 per cent soya flour, 40 per cent maida, salt, and water,” she added.
According to Kathuria, regular consumption of maida puts one at the risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and elevated cholesterol levels.
So, what are the alternatives?
Soya granules and soya chunks are all the types of soya that is available for you to choose from. “Soya chunks are said to lower cholesterol, prevent heart diseases, and help in weight loss,” she said.
Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai told indianexpress.com that “the process of cooking and ingredients added to it makes the difference. “Adding soya chunks to pulao or grilled soya chunks with salad or in sandwich can also be a good way to increase protein value,” she said.
Dr Patel further said that it is important for vegetarians to look at multiple sources of protein “to increase the prepared food’s nutritive value”.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
No more holidays please: A student’s request to Wayanad District Collector
Abhishek cautions TMC leaders against strong-arm tactics, corruption in panchayat bodies
NIF fellowships for books on post-Independence India
Muhurram: 2 electrocuted, 10 hurt during Tazia procession in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
Turmoil in Bihar: JD(U), RJD hold separate meetings of MLAs, Nitish to meet Governor
Dowry demand even by rich persons from wife’s poor family rampant: Bombay HC
Amid Bihar upheaval, Speaker tests positive for Covid but recovers in a day
Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman, arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police
Fuel price hike triggeres protests in Bangladesh; ‘highest such increase in country’s history’
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta coming next month: Here’s what you need to play
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check