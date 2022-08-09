Is soya chaap a good source of protein?

Soya, along with paneer, is considered to be a great source of protein for those on a vegetarian diet. And if you like your food spicy, there is nothing better than soya chaap.

However, it must be noted that regular consumption of soya chaap — made with soybeans, soya chunks, all-purpose flour, or wheat flour — may not healthy in the long run.

“Paneer and soya are to a vegetarian what chicken breast is to a non-vegetarian — a full-fledged source of protein! But what about the super delicious soya chaap?” she wrote in an Instagram post adding that people devour it thinking it is super healthy and a high-protein meal.

However, she was quick to add that in reality, “soya flour is not used and raw soya chaap is made by stretching the maida”. “It includes 60 per cent soya flour, 40 per cent maida, salt, and water,” she added.

According to Kathuria, regular consumption of maida puts one at the risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and elevated cholesterol levels.

So, what are the alternatives?

Soya granules and soya chunks are all the types of soya that is available for you to choose from. “Soya chunks are said to lower cholesterol, prevent heart diseases, and help in weight loss,” she said.

Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai told indianexpress.com that “the process of cooking and ingredients added to it makes the difference. “Adding soya chunks to pulao or grilled soya chunks with salad or in sandwich can also be a good way to increase protein value,” she said.

Dr Patel further said that it is important for vegetarians to look at multiple sources of protein “to increase the prepared food’s nutritive value”.

