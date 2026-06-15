‘Didn’t take Ozempic’: Masoom Minawala on losing postpartum weight

Content creator and fashion influencer Masoom Minawala recently quashed questions about being on Ozempic to lose postpartum weight after delivering her second child in October 2024. “I was struggling with extreme bloating, energy crashes, which led to brain fog and lack of motivation to do anything, and also just not liking how you feel inside your body. That’s a real thing. What helped me lose weight was identifying a health expert that I could trust and could guide me through it,” she said in a series of Instagram videos.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In the caption of another video, she wrote, “Nobody tells you that feeling exhausted, bloated, disconnected from your body is not something you need to just ‘push through’. And, I did not take Ozempic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

The 32-year-old detailed what actually helped her. “The first thing I did was to fix my gut. It is most underrated health hack. I also did intermittent fasting. It did work for me and continues to work for me. I started with just 10-12 hours of fasting, then moved to 12-14 hours and then moved on to 14-16 hours. This is someone for whom skipping breakfast was absolutely impossible. Consistency and doing the real boring things. Find movement that gives me joy,” she said.

In another video, she said that she chose horse riding which helped her because she couldn’t force herself to do workouts. “100 per cent sure how I lost the first leg of the stubborn weight postpartum was because of horse riding,” said Minawala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

To find out if intermittent fasting works postpartum, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that intermittent fasting can be a helpful tool for weight loss, but it is not a magic solution.

“By limiting the eating window, many people naturally eat fewer calories and become more aware of their food choices. However, the results depend largely on what and how much someone eats during non-fasting hours. Sustainable weight loss relies on overall lifestyle habits rather than any single method,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people find intermittent fasting easier to follow because it emphasises when to eat instead of constantly counting calories. “It can feel less restrictive than traditional diets and may fit better into busy schedules. That said, what works for one person might not work for another. The best dietary approach is one that someone can comfortably maintain over time,” said Sheikh.

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Sheikh mentioned that according to research, intermittent fasting may help with better blood sugar control, reduce inflammation, and improve certain metabolic markers in some individuals. “However, these benefits are not guaranteed and depend on factors like diet quality, physical activity, sleep, and overall health. Fasting should be seen as part of a larger healthy lifestyle.”

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Is intermittent fasting suitable for everyone?

No, asserted Sheikh. “Intermittent fasting may not be suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, growing adolescents, people with specific medical conditions, or those with a history of disordered eating. Individuals taking medications for diabetes or other chronic illnesses should talk to a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes. Personalisation is key; there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition,” said Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

What to note?

The biggest misconception is that there is always a single secret behind dramatic transformations. In reality, lasting results usually come from consistent habits—balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and patience. “Social media often highlights the results while the daily effort behind them gets much less attention,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.