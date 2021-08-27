From irregular diet habits to indigestion: Ayurvedic practitioner explains causes of digestive toxins

Sedentary lifestyle, irregular sleep patterns and diet habits, and also consumption of junk foods can lead to digestive troubles. While many of us know about digestive issues like heartburn, gas, acidity, constipation etc., it is equally important to know about digestive toxins and how they can wreak havoc on one’s metabolism and overall health.

Also, it must be noted that even if a person consumes a healthy and balanced diet, it could still lead to build-up of digestive toxins, said ayurvedic practitioner Geeta Vara.

“An increase in toxins in the body is not just about eating lots of bad or junk foods. In my practice, I see many clients who have a healthy and balanced diet but still don’t escape the wrath of build-up of toxins. Why is this? Toxins increase in the body due to our bad habits as much as an imbalanced diet,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

ALSO READ | Digestive troubles? Count on these expert tips for relief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Vara Ayurveda (@geetavara)

Here are just a few of many examples, she mentioned.

No hunger – Not feeling hungry is your body’s way of telling you that your digestive system is not fired up for digestion, and hence it won’t digest efficiently. Even healthy foods can turn toxic in the body.

Raw and cold foods – If our digestive fire is weak then raw and cold foods become difficult to digest. This causes indigestion, bowel irregularities etc.

Indigestion – Eating when you have indigestion or even constipation means your system is already struggling. Give your system a break.

Too much water with meals – Our digestive fire needs to be strong to break down our meals. Too much water (especially cold water) can put out the fire and dilute the food’s nutritional density.

Emotional stress – Have you noticed that you can’t eat when really stressed or upset? When we are stressed, our fight and flight mode is switched on. We need to be in rest and digest mode to assimilate efficiently.

Irregular diet habits – Skipping meals, eating with no hunger, excessive portions in one sitting, inappropriate meal timings, eating before sleeping or exercising can also disturb our digestive fire.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!