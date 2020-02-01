Nirmala Sitharaman was offered candy on feeling sick during Budget speech, here’s why it helped

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut short her Union Budget 2020 speech, as she felt unwell while speaking. The minister, who spoke for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha, was suddenly seen feeling sick when she had to be given a sugar candy.

Sitharaman was seen wiping sweat. Sweating is one of the symptoms of a drop in blood sugar levels. The other symptoms of low blood sugar levels or hypoglycemia, according to WebMD, are hunger, shakiness, anxiety, dizziness, irregular heartbeat and pale skin. A drop in blood sugar levels only for a short time is known as reactive hypoglycemia, different from fasting hypoglycemia which could be a disease.

Blood sugar levels keep varying throughout the day, which is normal. One begins to feel sick only when it drops below 70mg/dL, says American Diabetes Association. The low blood sugar level induces the release of epinephrine hormone, which leads to symptoms of hypoglycemia.

What can you do when blood sugar level drops?

If you experience the symptoms of hypoglycemia, diabetesindia.com suggests intake of refined sugar or liquid carbohydrates. This can include sugar candies, glucose tablets or syrup, followed by a meal of complex carbohydrates that will raise the sugar level up to at least 70 mg/dL. According to American Diabetes Association, young children need less than 15 g of carbohydrates while adults can have about 15 gm of the same and check if they are feeling any better after 15 mins.

Once you recover temporarily, you should consult a doctor and check for the cause.

