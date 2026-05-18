Nighttime heatwaves: Why hot nights can slowly affect sleep, heart health and recovery

Heatwaves are often associated with harsh daytime temperatures, dehydration, and heat exhaustion outdoors. However, high temperatures at night can also pose serious health risks, especially when the body does not have enough time to cool down and recover. Nighttime heatwaves and high nighttime temperatures are increasingly becoming a serious public health concern.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Unlike daytime heat exposure, nighttime heat often goes unnoticed, yet prolonged exposure to warm and poorly ventilated environments may place additional strain on the body, especially among older adults, children, pregnant women, and people living with chronic illnesses. To better understand this phenomenon and its effects on the human body, we spoke with an expert.