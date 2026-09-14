Nightmares and blood sugar: Here’s what happens to glucose when you have a bad dream

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Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, but what happens during sleep can also influence glucose regulation. While factors such as sleep duration, sleep quality, and sleep disorders have been widely studied, many people don’t realise that vivid dreams or nightmares may also be linked to unexpected changes in blood glucose levels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Nightmares can trigger the body’s stress response, often increasing heart rate, breathing, and the release of stress hormones. Since hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol can influence how the liver releases glucose and how the body responds to insulin, researchers are increasingly interested in whether these nighttime events can produce measurable changes in blood sugar. The effect is unlikely to be the same for everyone and may depend on factors such as overall metabolic health, diabetes status, medications and the severity of the stress response.
Understanding this connection could help people better interpret overnight glucose fluctuations and distinguish between normal physiological changes and patterns that warrant medical attention.
“Yes, and this often surprises people,” says Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator. A nightmare is not just a mental event. It is a stress response, and the body reacts to it the same way it would to a real threatening situation. When the brain perceives danger during a dream, it signals the adrenal glands to release adrenaline and cortisol, even while the body is asleep.
The expert states, “Adrenaline prompts the liver to release stored glucose quickly, giving muscles fuel for a fight-or-flight response that never actually happens. Cortisol works more slowly, encouraging the liver to produce additional glucose and making cells temporarily less responsive to insulin. Together, these hormones can raise blood sugar within minutes of a disturbing dream. Heart rate and blood pressure often rise alongside this glucose surge. For most people, this is brief and self-correcting. But it is a genuine reminder that emotional experiences during sleep are not confined to the mind alone.”
People using continuous glucose monitors are far more likely to catch these fluctuations simply because they have minute-by-minute visibility that others do not. Someone without a CGM may sleep through a stress-related spike and never know it happened.
In people with diabetes or prediabetes, Malhotra notes that the effect can be more pronounced because their bodies already struggle to manage rapid glucose release efficiently or produce enough insulin to bring levels down quickly. A nightmare-related spike in this group may be sharper and take longer to settle compared to someone with normal insulin sensitivity. “Occasional spikes are not usually alarming and reflect normal stress physiology. However frequent nighttime glucose surges deserve attention, especially in diabetes management, since repeated cortisol elevation overnight can quietly affect fasting glucose and morning readings, sometimes contributing to what is commonly called the dawn phenomenon.”
See if you can answer this:
When should overnight blood sugar spikes be evaluated by a doctor?
A. After a single spike following an unsettling dream.
B. Only when a person has eaten a sugary dessert before bed.
C. When spikes are frequent or unexplained, particularly if they occur alongside poor or disrupted sleep.
D. Whenever a person has a vivid dream, even if glucose levels remain normal.
✅ Correct answer: C
Malhotra explains that a one-time glucose spike after an unsettling dream is generally not a reason for concern. However, frequent or unexplained overnight spikes deserve attention, especially when accompanied by poor sleep. Tracking CGM readings alongside sleep quality can help identify patterns. Fragmented sleep, sleep apnoea, chronic stress, late heavy meals and screen use before bed may all influence overnight cortisol and glucose levels. If the pattern continues, discussing it with a doctor or sleep specialist can help identify an underlying sleep disorder or unmanaged chronic stress.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.