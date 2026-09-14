Nightmares and blood sugar: Here’s what happens to glucose when you have a bad dream

Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, but what happens during sleep can also influence glucose regulation. While factors such as sleep duration, sleep quality, and sleep disorders have been widely studied, many people don’t realise that vivid dreams or nightmares may also be linked to unexpected changes in blood glucose levels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Nightmares can trigger the body’s stress response, often increasing heart rate, breathing, and the release of stress hormones. Since hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol can influence how the liver releases glucose and how the body responds to insulin, researchers are increasingly interested in whether these nighttime events can produce measurable changes in blood sugar. The effect is unlikely to be the same for everyone and may depend on factors such as overall metabolic health, diabetes status, medications and the severity of the stress response.