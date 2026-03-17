Nick Jonas admits he likes to sleep in a ‘freezing cold’ room: ‘My wife likes to be warm…’

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Nick Jonas’ peculiar bedtime habits have divided the internet. Previously, on a 2025 TikTok show, Are You Okay? the pop singer admitted that he uses the bed just to sleep. “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV… I can’t do it,” he had shared, adding that he doesn’t like the bed to get too warm. “I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing”.
Now, in a recent conversation with podcaster Jake Shane in an episode of Therapuss, when asked if he likes to sleep hot or cold, the Jealous singer replied, “Oh cold, freezing cold. If I can get away with it, meaning my wife likes to be warm when she sleeps, she tries to set it at 71 or 72,” to which the host went, “Nightmare material, I sleep at 62, with a fan next to me.” Jonas further added, “62 is very cold, I love that. How does the thermostat even get that low? I need that in my life.”
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Ambient temperature can be a silent sleep killer. A cooler room helps initiate this temperature drop naturally. According to Dr Yatin Sagvekar, Consultant Neurologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, an ideal sleep environment is cool, around 18°C — which helps the body lower its core temperature, supporting melatonin release and natural sleep onset.
Dr Hiran S. Reddy, consultant physician, diabetologist, and critical care specialist at Gleneagles Hospital, Hyderabad, added that the body has a unique way of maintaining a stable core temperature naturally. The process is known as thermoregulation. Often, people who run hot keep a foot sticking out of the blanket to cool themselves down. “The soles of the feet have numerous blood vessels and minimal hair, making them efficient zones for heat exchange. When one foot is uncovered, excess body heat dissipates through these vessels, promoting a slight drop in core body temperature,” Dr Reddy said.
Moreover, this simple action triggers a calming signal to the brain, aligning with the body’s circadian rhythm and encouraging melatonin production, the hormone responsible for sleep. “Research in sleep medicine supports that even minor skin cooling can facilitate faster sleep onset and deeper rest,” said Dr Reddy.
According to him, people like Nick Jonas, who struggle with overheating or experience frequent night sweats, can find this move a natural, non-invasive strategy to improve sleep hygiene without medication.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.