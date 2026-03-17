Nick Jonas admits he likes to sleep in a ‘freezing cold’ room: ‘My wife likes to be warm…’

Nick Jonas’ peculiar bedtime habits have divided the internet. Previously, on a 2025 TikTok show, Are You Okay? the pop singer admitted that he uses the bed just to sleep. “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV… I can’t do it,” he had shared, adding that he doesn’t like the bed to get too warm. “I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing”.

Now, in a recent conversation with podcaster Jake Shane in an episode of Therapuss, when asked if he likes to sleep hot or cold, the Jealous singer replied, “Oh cold, freezing cold. If I can get away with it, meaning my wife likes to be warm when she sleeps, she tries to set it at 71 or 72,” to which the host went, “Nightmare material, I sleep at 62, with a fan next to me.” Jonas further added, “62 is very cold, I love that. How does the thermostat even get that low? I need that in my life.”